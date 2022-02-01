Wyoming’s Chad Muma, potential Patriots target, was born to play linebacker, and other observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices

At a chiseled 6 feet 3 inches and 242 pounds, Muma looks the part of a throwback defender and showed why he is considered a potential three-down linebacker in the NFL.

The Wyoming product is one of a handful of exceptional linebackers who participated in their first Senior Bowl practices Tuesday as the National and American teams prepare for Saturday’s game.

MOBILE, Ala. – Chad Muma is young guy but an old football soul.

He plays in the middle and has the ability to create pocket pressure, anchor against the run, and drop and cover tight ends down the seams.

Muma is cherishing the opportunity to play against some of the country’s best players.

“Just looking forward to going against all those backs and all those tight ends and stopping them,’’ he said. “It’s a good challenge and good competition because here, everyone’s good.’’

A ferocious player, Muma averaged nearly a dozen tackles last season. He said he relishes being the mike linebacker because of the role’s responsibilities.

“Being the captain of the defense, you have to display leadership qualities. You have to show everyone why they can trust you,’’ he said. “Being the mike linebacker, you need to tell everyone where they need to align. When something’s going wrong, you’ve got to be able to say, ‘hey, we need to fix this and make it right.’‘’

The Patriots, who could be looking to replenish their linebacking corps, are on Muma’s list of teams to meet with during the week.

“We’ve been doing interviews with all the teams right now,’’ he said. “It will be good to sit down and talk with those teams and talk about my life story and talk about what I’ve been through.’’

Some other observations from Day 1:

⋅ The Patriots had a handful of scouts in attendance, led by director of college scouting Matt Groh, and a tip of the hat to him for sporting and old school Pat Patriot baseball cap.

⋅ Coincidentally, one of the first songs played at the morning session was “Return of the Mack,’’ by Mark Morrison. There were no Mac Jones sightings but the Patriots quarterback, who shined during these practices last year, but his image is on plenty of signage, including all the media and team credentials.

⋅ Boston College’s Zion Johnson worked at both guard and center after primarily playing guard for the Eagles.

⋅ North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson is an impressive figure. He runs ridiculously smooth routes for a 6-foot 5-inch, 207-pound wideout, muscling his way through coverages and catching everything thrown his way.

⋅ Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, considered by many the top quarterback in the draft, had a mixed bag of day, hitting on some throws but missing on a couple of deep shots. Despite picture-perfect conditions (66 degrees with minimal wind), Pickett wore gloves on both hands.

⋅ Former Wisconsin coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez and ex-LSU coach Ed Orgeron were notable faces in the crowd.

⋅ The Patriots picked Oklahoma players (Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson) back-to-back in last year’s draft and if they go that route again, Brian Asamoah and defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas would be nice choices. Both had strong days.

⋅ No sign of new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels among Las Vegas’s contingent of observers.

⋅ There was no shortage of agents on hand, including the powerhouse Rosenhaus brothers.

⋅ You are a huge college football fan if you knew cornerback Gregory Junior went to Ouachita Baptist. FYI, the Division 2 school is located in Arkadelphia, Ark. (say that five times fast).

⋅ Rutgers receiver Bo Melton did some pushups after dropping a deep ball from Pickett. The punishment was self-imposed.

⋅ Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre flashed impressive closing speed, arriving just in time to break up several passes.

⋅ Missouri running back Tyler Badie (how could you not love that name?) showed nice quickness and moves. He also had the best helmet as he wore the usual black model but the “M” was an American flag.

⋅ As expected, there was plenty of sloppiness, including botched snaps, fumbles, and bad routes as these guys were back on the field for the first time in weeks and most had never worked together.

⋅ Colorado State tight end Trey McBride consistently gained separation in individual drills.

⋅ Though contact was minimal – these were not a full-pads practices — Pickett was actually “sacked” twice when defensive lineman got tangled up with blockers and crashed into the quarterback.

⋅ Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson was a menace off the edge during both team and individual drills. He’s a handful.

⋅ Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was the best all-around back. He was explosive, shifty, and caught all of his targets.

⋅ Zachary Carter created the loudest boom of the day when he knifed through the offensive line and thumped Florida International back D’Vonte Price. Again, even though there was no tackling, Taylor got there so quickly, he couldn’t avoid the collision.

⋅ Old school song of the day: “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns and Roses.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.