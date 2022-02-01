Portugal’s Prime Minister is COVID positive two days after reelection

Portugal’s Socialist Party leader António Costa announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after his landslide election victory and just as he starts forming his new government.

Costa said in a statement he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with the country's pandemic rules.

Costa, who has been Portugal's prime minister since 2015 and is set to serve another four years, was due to meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday as a first step toward being sworn in. It wasn't immediately clear if another Socialist Party official would replace him.