Jacob’s Pillow announces summer festival lineup, and one big change from last year

“It will be a sheer joy to gather together again in that magical theater,” says Pamela Tatge, the Pillow’s executive and artistic director.

The 2022 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival this summer, June 22-Aug. 28, celebrates not only the venerable organization’s 90th anniversary season, but also a welcome return to indoor programming in the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre. Opened in 1942, the Pillow’s centerpiece performance space was the first theater built specifically for dance in the United States. Extensive, much-needed enhancements include increased depth and height of the stage space, a new orchestra pit, an eco-friendly cooling and ventilation system, improved accessibility, crossover and artist spaces, and upgraded electrics and technology.

This summer’s performances in Becket will also take place on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage as well as at sites across the campus, as was the case during last summer’s all-outdoor and virtual season. Featured artists will include a mix of returning favorites and companies making their Pillow debuts. Confirmed to perform are Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, BODYTRAFFIC, Caleb Teicher’s SW!NG OUT, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Limón Dance Company, Music from the Sole, New Zealand’s Black Grace, Taylor Stanley, Michelle N. Gibson with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Liz Lerman, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Dance Heginbotham, and Miami City Ballet.

Programming over the 10-week season features numerous world premieres and new commissions, including three brand new works on the Pillow-exclusive engagement “America(na) to me,” which opens the season. Harking back to the showcase of American dance that opened the Ted Shawn Theare in 1942, the presentation features a wide array of artists, several in their festival debuts, reflecting on the American identity. Other world premieres include a new work by Olivier Taparga for the Limón Dance Company, two collaborations between choreographer John Heginbotham and composer Ethan Iverson, and Ronald K. Brown’s much-anticipated “The Equality of Night and Day,” featuring text by Angela Davis and an original score performed live by pianist-composer Jason Moran.

The summer also highlights a number of presentations developed during Pillow Lab residencies, including “I Didn’t Come to Stay,” by tap and live music troupe Music from the Sole, and Kyle Abraham’s “An Untitled Love.” In “Dichotomous Being: An Evening of Taylor Stanley” the celebrated New York City Ballet principal dancer Stanley makes his Pillow debut in commissioned premieres by William Forsythe, Jodi Melnick, and Shamel Pitts. Liz Lerman’s multidisciplinary, evening-length “Wicked Bodies” conjures a fantastical world of witches, shape shifters, and other magical characters, unfolding in a specially-designed Festival Tent environment. In addition to on-site ticketed performances, the Pillow is planning a variety of free presentations, talks, exhibitions, and events, plus select digital streams and PillowTalk highlights.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 6 at www.jacobspillow.org or 413-243-0745.

