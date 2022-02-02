In Jamaica Plain, a cannabis dispensary and museum pre-rolled into one

“In here, you actually get to learn something when you’re in line,” said Alamo, who left just before the dispensary closed for the night. “If it weren’t closing, I would have stayed for longer.”

But as she was heading out of the Seed recreational cannabis dispensary in Jamaica Plain with two pre-rolls on a recent Tuesday night, a display of life-size cutouts caught her eye: They illustrate the likelihood of incarceration for men of different races in the United States; nearby, text explains how racial disparities also exist specifically in marijuana-related arrests.

The cutouts are part of the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum, located in the same basement space as the dispensary, both of which are approaching their one-year anniversary.

A wall of life-size cutouts at the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum representing the likelihood of incarceration for men of different races in the US. Nearby, text explains how racial disparities also exist specifically in marijuana-related arrests. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The contrast between the dispensary and the museum is stark. On one side: a line of cashiers and a display of marijuana products for sale, emblematic of the thriving, multibillion-dollar industry that marijuana has become. On the other: a projected video of a drug raid, a collage of mugshots of famous musicians arrested for marijuana possession, and a replica of a jail cell.

This dissonance is the essence of the museum, said Seed CEO and museum executive director April Arrasate in an interview with the Globe.

“As an attorney, and someone with a background in pharma, I was really interested in telling the story of hypocrisy and just the real problems associated with drug policy in America,” said Arrasate, who worked in the biotechnology field prior to becoming a civil litigator. “I sometimes lose sight of the dispensary because I’m so passionate about the museum.”

The current exhibition, “American Warden,” was assembled and vetted by a majority-BIPOC, five-member curating council with a range of backgrounds in social justice. One member, Kaia Stern, the director and cofounder of the Prison Studies Project at Harvard University, said it’s crucial to acknowledge “the disproportionate impacts of that so-called war on drugs” now that dispensaries provide customers a legal avenue to purchase marijuana.

“It’s important to consider the ways that the criminalization of [cannabis] has impacted people, especially people who are most vulnerable to mass criminalization,” said Stern.

Massachusetts legalized the recreational use of marijuana in November 2016. But in 2018, 312 people were arrested for marijuana possession in the state, according to data collected by the American Civil Liberties Union, and Black people were about four times more likely to be arrested for possession than white people in Massachusetts, a figure that’s slightly higher than the national average. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission acknowledges the disproportionate impact that marijuana prohibition and enforcement had on communities of color, and aims to help remedy the issue by providing technical training and an accelerated licensing process to applicants who qualify for one of its “equity programs.”

Before she opened Seed, Arrasate cofounded the medical marijuana manufacturer Curaleaf in Simsbury, Conn., and formed the Medical Marijuana Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association. In 2008, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer (she died in 2011), and Arrasate learned more about the benefits of medical marijuana.

In creating Seed and the museum, she set out to highlight marijuana’s complicated recent past against the backdrop of its legalized present — and visitors are responding. “Weed is very controversial and doesn’t have a great history in the United States,” said Maxcy Grasso, a Northeastern University student who browsed the museum after picking up a sativa hybrid on a recent afternoon. “I think it’s really important to learn about that history and not just use it ignorantly.”

A jail cell replica inside the Core Cannabis Social Justice Museum in Jamaica Plain. Inside the cell, a video of Niambe McIntosh talking about her brother Jawara plays on a loop. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

On a looping video inside the jail cell, another member of the curating council, Niambe McIntosh — daughter of the late reggae musician and legalization activist Peter Tosh — tells the story of her brother Jawara McIntosh. In 2013, Jawara, a follower of Rastafarianism, was arrested in New Jersey for marijuana possession. He later took a plea deal and turned himself in. The father of four was brutally beaten by a fellow inmate in 2017, eventually dying from his injuries in 2020. New Jersey is now one of 18 states, plus Washington D.C., where recreational marijuana is legal.

“When people are arrested for cannabis or incarcerated, it’s not just individuals that are affected — it’s families, it’s communities that are ripped apart,” said McIntosh, who lives in Quincy, in an interview with the Globe. “We just wanted to make sure that his story lives on, and let people know there’s an urgency in legalization.”

Across from the jail cell is a display of pipes, lighters, and a Campbell’s Soup can; text explains that such paraphernalia can still be “a gateway for law enforcement to pursue additional inquiry.”

Arrasate also wanted to show its unifying potential. “If you recognize paraphernalia, you can cross these cultural boundaries,” she said.

The museum crosses boundaries as well, mixing cannabis history with elements of pop culture. Using a tablet, visitors can suggest songs to play on the overhead speakers. “It’s like this cannabis-themed playlist that’s ever-changing,” said Arrasate. On one Tuesday evening, the Brazilian funk song “Bum Bum Tam Tam” was playing through the space as trippy multicolored lights danced across the walls. There’s also a “cann-fessional booth,” where visitors can record themselves telling a story about an experience they’ve had with marijuana, next to a vivid mural by Connecticut artist Corey Pane.

A "cann-fessional" booth inside the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum where visitors can record a story related to marijuana. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A mural by Connecticut artist Corey Pane inside the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum in Jamaica Plain. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Arrasate said she plans to mount new exhibits every 12 to 18 months, but there are two permanent displays. One is a “terpene wall,” where people can sniff a variety of the aromatic compounds found in cannabis. The other is a standalone, shed-like structure that represents a black-market space used to grow marijuana.

In March 2020, Arrasate and the curating council got together for the first time at an event at the Museum of Fine Arts. There, Arrasate said, one curator imparted a piece of advice about reaching visitors that has stuck with her ever since.

“You need to give them enough that plants a seed,” Arrasate recalled, “and then perhaps, later, it grows into something good.”

Executive director April Arrasate giving a tour of the Core Social Justice Cannabis Museum in Jamaica Plain last month. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com