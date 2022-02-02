Lori Petty carves out a niche all her own

Over the years, I never paid a lot of attention to Lori Petty’s career. I remember enjoying her in “A League of Their Own” and “Point Break,” but not much more. Now, after her remarkable turns on “Orange Is the New Black” and “Station Eleven,” I actively look forward to seeing her work.

She showed up on the second season of “Orange” in 2014 as Lolly Whitehill. With short bleached hair and big black glasses, Lolly was endearing, tic-filled, and funny, if somewhat irritating. And then, as Lolly began watching Laura Prepon’s Alex and keeping notes about her doings, it became clear that she was suffering from mental illness. In a flashback of her early years, we see more of her paranoia and how it sidelined her promise as a reporter, leaving her on the streets shaking bells at her ears to quiet her inner voices. Petty moved from comic relief to become one of the show’s most heartbreaking characters.