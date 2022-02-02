Lori Petty carves out a niche all her own

Over the years, I never paid a lot of attention to Lori Petty’s career. I remember enjoying her in “A League of Their Own” and “Point Break,” but not much more. Now, after her remarkable turns on “Orange Is the New Black” and “Station Eleven,” I actively look forward to seeing her work.
She showed up on the second season of “Orange” in 2014 as Lolly Whitehill. With short bleached hair and big black glasses, Lolly was endearing, tic-filled, and funny, if somewhat irritating. And then, as Lolly began watching Laura Prepon’s Alex and keeping notes about her doings, it became clear that she was suffering from mental illness. In a flashback of her early years, we see more of her paranoia and how it sidelined her promise as a reporter, leaving her on the streets shaking bells at her ears to quiet her inner voices. Petty moved from comic relief to become one of the show’s most heartbreaking characters.
On “Station Eleven,” which wrapped up last month on HBO Max, she plays Sarah, the cofounder of the Traveling Symphony. She is a wonderful presence on the miniseries, beginning with her introduction to 10-year-old Kirsten by handing her a box of Cheez-Its.
She captures both the wariness of the post-apocalyptic world on the show, as well as its still-beating-against-all-odds heart. At one point, the Traveling Symphony runs across Sarah’s ex, Gil, played by David Cross, and her vulnerability is moving. So is her deep compassion, as she and Gil finally honor each other as they revisit their past life together. She is the one who gives voice to one of the show’s guiding principles: “Nothing’s gone. Nothing’s ever gone.”
