Whodunit? Agatha Christie, that’s who.

Some novelists’ works the movies have feasted on: Charles Dickens, A. Conan Doyle, Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, Mario Puzo, Philip K. Dick. This list goes on, too, and high up there is Agatha Christie.

Omnimores though they are, the movies have a favorite food group: novels. The ingredients are already there on the kitchen counter: plot, characters, dialogue. Simply add images, stir, and heat.

The movies are wonderful for many reasons: glamour, action, sweep, variety. The list goes on. Don’t forget omnivorousness. The movies feed on pretty much anything that moves — meaning, that can support a narrative — plays, historical events, news stories, video games. Toys, too: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” has a 2023 release date.

The latest Christie adaptation, “Death on the Nile,” opens Feb. 11. It’s directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also directed Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017). Like the earlier film, this one stars Branagh as the novelist’s most famous creation, the opulently mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Also in the cast are Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, and Annette Bening.

Part of Christie’s appeal for filmmakers is that, as with any good mystery writer, plot is what drives her books — and plot, even more than character, offers the most storytelling calories. The movies excel at showing us how things happen. Plots provide a what to support the how.

An even larger part of Christie’s appeal for filmmakers is exactly that: Christie’s appeal. She’s the best-selling novelist of all time. A Christie movie (or TV adaptation) comes with a built-in audience.

Christie’s first novel, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” came out in 1920. The first Christie film adaptation, “The Passing of Mr. Quin,” came out in 1928. The first Christie film adaptation featuring Poirot, “Alibi,” came out in 1931.

What may be Christie’s most ingenious novel, “And Then There Were None,” inspired what may be the best film adaptation (1945). When 10 people are isolated in a manor house on an island, a series of — let us say — unnatural deaths ensue. René Clair directed a cast headed by Barry Fitzgerald and Walter Huston. Remakes would be released in 1965, 1974, and 1989.

“Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) isn’t based on a Christie novel. It’s based on a Christie play based on a Christie short story, but close enough for our purposes. Billy Wilder earned an Oscar nomination as best director. The movie got six nominations in all, the most impressive haul of any Christie film. The plot twist at the end isn’t so much ingenious as ludicrous. That hasn’t kept “Witness” from being remade as a 1982 television movie and a 2016 BBC miniseries (with a “The” added to the title).

After Poirot, Christie’s most famous character is the elderly amateur detective Jane Marple. Miss Marple, as she’s universally known, has been played by a dozen actresses onscreen, including Gracie Fields, Helen Hayes, and, hey, Angela Lansbury. Jessica Fletcher, meet Jane Marple. Margaret Rutherford, who played Marple in four movies in the early ‘60s, is the actress most associated with the character. Granted, another British film series of that era got more attention. But for a certain audience, Marple, Jane Marple was right up there with Bond, James Bond.

As it happens, Sean Connery is in the very large and starry cast of Sidney Lumet’s 1974 version of “Murder on the Orient Express.” Costars include Albert Finney (as Poirot), Vanessa Redgrave, Lauren Bacall, Jacqueline Bisset, John Gielgud, Ingrid Bergman . . . this list, too, goes on. Part of the pleasure of this very entertaining film is that there’s an all-star cast that consists pretty much of all stars.

A box-office hit, “Murder” set off a Christie mini-run: “Death on the Nile” (1978), this one with Peter Ustinov as Poirot; “The Mirror Crack’d” (1980), the Miss Marple movie with Lansbury; and “Evil Under the Sun” (1982), with Ustinov back as Poirot.

There was one other Christie movie in this period, but it wasn’t an adaptation. “Agatha” (1979) stars Redgrave as the novelist. It’s based on an actual event in Christie’s life, when she disappeared for 11 days, in 1926.

One Christie adaptation earned an Oscar. In that first “Murder on the Orient Express,” Bergman won for best supporting actress. It’s a fine performance, quite endearing. With all due respect, though, why the winner wasn’t Madeline Kahn, for “Blazing Saddles,” or Talia Shire, for “The Godfather Part II,” remains, you’ll pardon the expression, a real mystery.

