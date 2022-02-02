Big lab developer buys Raytheon’s Woburn campus for $124.7 million

One of the biggest lab developers in Greater Boston just bought the home of another major name in local business.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last week closed on the purchase of Raytheon’s two-building campus on Presidential Way in Woburn. Along with a neighboring building it already owns, the property gives the life science real estate giant room to build what it calls a “mega campus” in Woburn, which is emerging as yet another hot spot in the region’s ongoing lab boom.

Alexandria disclosed in an earnings report Monday that it has paid $124.7 million to buy the two buildings from Piedmont Office Realty Trust, which leased the two buildings to Raytheon for its Missile Defense Center. The defense giant will stay put on a newly-signed lease that runs through 2031, though Alexandria could potentially develop other parts of the site before then. Raytheon has also said it plans to pare back its office footprint globally in response to the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.