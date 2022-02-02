Google rises most in almost two years after blowout results

Alphabet has continued to profit from the major trends that emerged during the pandemic, as people increasingly turned to online shopping and as marketing and business software budgets shifted to the Internet. Google posted robust gains for two critical divisions, cloud and YouTube. But the company’s main contributor was its flagship search business, which is seeing gains from a deep investment in e-commerce.

Sales, excluding partner payouts, rose 33 percent to $61.9 billion, compared with the $59.4 billion average analyst estimate. Google’s advertising revenue also grew by 33 percent during the holiday quarter, despite the disruptions to its biggest categories, travel and retail, from the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and supply chain crunches. The company also declared a 20-for-1 stock split.

Alphabet jumped the most in almost two years to a record high after the Google parent posted fourth-quarter results that showed the resilience of its advertising business in the face of economic upheaval.

‘’The scale of its combined advertising businesses cannot be overstated,’’ Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote in a note after earnings. ‘’If you own a business in today’s world, chances are you will need to pay to get that marketing material in front of Google or YouTube’s users.’’

Shares jumped as much as 10 percent Tuesday to $3,030.93, pushing Google toward a $2 trillion valuation. Several analysts lifted their price targets for the stock.

Since the start of the pandemic, Google has made up for declining in-person retail by luring more merchants to sell items on its shopping service and run product ads on search. Even during the holiday quarter, when Omicron cases spiked, consumers continued to rely on online shopping and travel services, clicking on those ads.

‘’More budgets are now coming back,’’ Andrew Boone, an analyst at JMP Securities, said after the release. ‘’Google is benefiting from that trend.’’ Competing digital advertising businesses, including Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc., rose after the results.

Retail ads were the biggest contributor to Google’s growth, chief business officer Philipp Schindler told investors on the call. During the fourth quarter, YouTube launched a shopping initiative with some of its young star creators.

‘’We continue to make inroads in unlocking TV brand budgets,’’ Schindler said on the call.

Net income climbed to $20.6 billion, or $30.69 a share, compared to the $27.35 per-share estimate, Alphabet said Tuesday in a statement.

Google managed to beat analyst estimates in nearly every business unit, including search ads, cloud computing, and its grab-bag ‘’other’' line that includes hardware and app store sales. Google’s Network business, which runs ads on other websites, grew 26 percent to $9.31 billion, despite increased regulatory pressure on the display ads operations.

The YouTube video site is also benefiting from people staying home and scrolling as opposed to going out. Its newer Shorts feature, the competitor to TikTok, now has 15 billion daily views.

In recent years, Google has directed a hefty portion of its investment and new personnel to its cloud division, which lags behind Amazon and Microsoft in selling computing power and storage to corporations. Google’s cloud unit generated $5.54 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, when it picked up some key customers such as CME Group. Analysts were anticipating $5.42 billion.

Alphabet also continued to invest heavily in nascent businesses, including Waymo, the self-driving car unit, and Verily, which aims to solve various health issues with technology. Those units, known as Other Bets, collectively lost $1.45 billion for the recent quarter.

Traffic acquisition costs — the funds Google pays out to publishers and device makers including Apple Inc., a figure investors monitor closely — rose 28 percent in the quarter.

Google still has money to spend, with cash and equivalents of $139.6 billion as of year’s end. But the company is the target of a mounting number of lawsuits and regulatory threats, sparking some concern about how that scrutiny may limit its ability to expand.