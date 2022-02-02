Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president after disclosing relationship with co-worker

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”