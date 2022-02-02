Recipe: Toss French green lentils with bacon, sherry vinegar, and radicchio in this warm salad

Serves 4

French green lentils, while sometimes tricky to find, are essential in this recipe and worth the hassle to track down. Though they look similar to other green lentils, French green lentils are much smaller and hold their shape remarkably well when cooked, making them ideal for salads. You'll see them labeled lentilles du Puy. Rendered bacon fat gives this dish a hearty feel. After the bacon strips are crisp, use some of the fat to saute leeks and season them with sherry vinegar. Top the lentils with a fried egg, which is easy enough to make, but use this trick: When you drop the eggs into a skillet, let them cook for a minute, then add a tablespoon of water to the skillet, cover it, and cook for another minute or two, or until the whites and yolks are just set. Slice a crusty loaf and imagine yourself basking in the warm sun of the French countryside.

1½ cups French green lentils, rinsed 3¾ cups water Salt and pepper, to taste 5 strips bacon, coarsely chopped 1 large leek, white and light green parts thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ¼ cup sherry vinegar 1 small head radicchio, cored and thinly sliced or 2 cups baby arugula ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 4 eggs, fried

1. In a large flameproof casserole, combine the lentils, water, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but still keep their shape. Drain into a colander but do not rinse.

2. Meanwhile in a large skillet over medium heat, render the bacon for 5 to 7 minutes, or until crispy. With a slotted spoon, remove all of the crispy bacon bits. Spoon off all but 1/4 cup bacon fat.

3. Add the leeks to the skillet, and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the leeks are tender. Add the garlic, and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in the sherry vinegar.

4. Add the radicchio to the pan (not arugula at this point), and cook for 4 minutes or until the leaves are gently wilted. If using arugula, add it to the pan now.

5. Return the lentils to the pan with the parsley and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

6. Spoon the lentils onto plates and top with the bacon and a fried egg.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick