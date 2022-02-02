Andrea Campbell announces candidacy for attorney general

Campbell, 39, of Mattapan, is running to succeed Maura Healey, who recently announced she is running for governor. Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan declared her candidacy for attorney general last week.

Former Boston city councilor and mayoral contender Andrea Campbell plans to announce her candidacy for Massachusetts attorney general Wednesday, presenting herself as someone who has dedicated her life to fighting for greater opportunity and equality.

A lawyer, Campbell began her career as a legal services attorney for the EdLaw project, defending the rights of children, particularly those with disabilities, and their families. She later worked as an employment attorney at Proskauer LLP, as general counsel of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, and as deputy legal counsel to former governor Deval Patrick.

A three-term city councilor, Campbell made a bold entry into politics in 2015, challenging and beating longtime incumbent Charles Yancey. In her second term, she was unanimously elected council president, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position. In 2020, she launched a bid for mayor before it was clear that incumbent Martin J. Walsh would leave to become US labor secretary. But she fell short in the preliminary election, finishing third behind fellow City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu, the eventual victor.

Her campaign announcement suggests that Campbell will focus on her compelling biography, as she did in her mayoral bid. Campbell and her twin brother lost their mother to a car accident when they were babies; she moved among relatives and foster care until her father got out of prison when she was 8. Her two brothers cycled in and out of the prison system for years; her twin died as a pretrial detainee in state custody.

Campbell, meanwhile, excelled academically, graduating from Boston Latin School, Princeton University, and UCLA Law School. She focused her mayoral campaign on advancing equity and a promise to provide all Bostonians the same opportunities she received growing up.

Campbell enters the race as a front-runner, according to a new poll from the Mass INC Polling Group and sponsored by the policy arm of Priorities for Progress, a center-left Democratic political action committee. In a survey of 310 likely Democratic voters conducted between Jan. 18 and 20, Campbell led a potential field for attorney general with 31 percent support. She was followed by Liss-Riordan at 3 percent and Quentin Palfrey, a former candidate for lieutenant governor who is exploring a run for attorney general, at 2 percent. More than half of those surveyed did not say who they would choose.

Campbell plans to kick off her campaign with a media availability at Codman Square Park in Dorchester before traveling to Worcester for stops at the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and the Boys and Girls Club of Worcester. She then heads to Springfield to greet supporters at the White Lion Brewery.

