Boston city council candidates apologize for discriminatory language in old social media posts

Coletta issued a statement Tuesday evening on Twitter where she apologized for the language, for which she said “there is no excuse” and said she felt “embarrassed and ashamed.”

A Twitter user on Tuesday posted screenshots of Facebook posts written by Coletta where she used the n-word and homophobic language in messages that appeared to be directed at friends. The posts were written between December 2008 and July 2011, when Coletta, now 29, was a teenager.

Two candidates running for the District 1 seat on the Boston City Council, Gabriela Coletta and Tania Del Rio, are apologizing after years-old social media posts recently surfaced showing both candidates using racist and homophobic language.

“I am incredibly sorry for the ignorant and horrible things I said. ... I regret that I used such awful words and apologize for hurting anyone with those comments,” Coletta’s statement said.

“Regardless of how long ago I used this language, the harm remains,” her statement said. “Those words do not reflect the person I have become over time and the woman I am today.”

Del Rio, Coletta’s opponent in the race to fill the seat that will be vacated by now-Senator Lydia Edwards, put out a statement Wednesday afternoon criticizing Coletta for her past language and said the comments are “hurtful to the Black community and the LGBTQ+ community.”

“These communities are all too familiar with similar rhetoric in their daily lives and how this rhetoric breeds animosity, hate, and violence. Words matter,” Del Rio said in the statement.

But soon Del Rio was apologizing for her own old, offensive social media posts.

About two hours after Del Rio posted the statement on Twitter on Wednesday, another user on the platform replied with a screenshot of Facebook comments written by Del Rio 15 years ago where she also used homophobic and racist language in messages directed at her friends.

In a phone interview Wednesday evening, Del Rio said she had not seen the screenshot of Facebook comments. After a reporter showed the screenshot to her, Del Rio, 36, confirmed that she wrote the comments when she was about 21 years old while attending NYU.

“Those comments are from someone who is totally uninformed,” Del Rio said, referring to her younger self. “Since then I’m proud and happy to have dedicated my personal and professional life to understanding discrimination ... It is certainly unfortunate that I used that language and was playing around with those topics. It’s a big mistake.”

Del Rio said she did not regret the statement she put out about Coletta’s old social media posts.

“If we see any kind of discrimination, racism, homophobia against a community, we have to call it out,” she said. “If I’m the one making the comment, I want to own that and apologize.”

Reached by phone Wednesday evening, Coletta declined to comment beyond the statement she issued on Twitter the day before.

Del Rio and Coletta are vying for the District 1 seat that represents East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End. Coletta formerly served as a campaign manager and chief of staff for Edwards.

Edwards, who won a special election for the First Suffolk and Middlesex race in January and is the Senate’s only Black member, said Wednesday that the comments show both candidates “had fallen short of being perfect and being perfect allies” but she also said focusing on comments made more than a dozen years ago “is a waste of time.”

“I will never as a politician, as a friend, as a human being judge someone today based on comments they made 15 years ago on social media,” she said. “I think both of them are incredible women and I will not — and I encourage people in District 1 and the city of Boston also not — judge off social media posts from 15 years ago and instead judge these women based on who they are today.

“Tania is an incredible mother, a kind person, and a hard worker who is pursuing her dreams,” Edwards continued. “Coletta has been my sidekick and is a woman who has fought for women to attain political power. They both have something to bring to the table and I suggest we focus on 2022 conversations and issues.”

Edwards, who will resign from the city council at the end of April, has not formally endorsed either candidate.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.