BPS unveils $1.3 billion budget, pumping an additional $40 million into schools, programs

The learning environment “really does matter,” Cassellius told a group of reporters Wednesday. “And it matters to our enrollment, too. When you come to the front door of a school. You want it to be beautiful.”

More than half of the additional funds will pay for building maintenance and repairs along with hiring engineers and planners to map out new schools and renovations.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius plans to spend $1.3 billion, an increase of $40 million, on city schools next year. Spending per student would rise nearly 9 percent to $27,100, under the plans revealed Wednesday.

The spending plan follows through on promises Cassellius has made since she was hired in 2019 to improve Boston’s aging and long-neglected school buildings, expand services for students and increase rigor across high schools.

This year’s budget also provides a lens into how newly elected Mayor Michelle Wu might approach funding the school system, the city’s largest expense.

Former Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in the last two years at the helm, added $34 million and $36 million respectively in new funding. Wu topped that with $40 million in additional funding this year.

The new money includes $7.8 million to hire full time librarians in 28 schools and buy new library furniture. The district plans to spend $6.2 million to introduce new graduation expectations to ninth graders across the district. Starting next year, ninth graders will be expected to complete the MassCore program, including four years of English and math.

To help students adapt to the new expectations, the district plans to spend $3.2 million to hire additional guidance counselors for ninth graders and plans to invest $10 million to hire academic counselors for younger students.

“As we raise the level of rigor,” said Casellius, “we’ll also raise the level of support.”

