Cape Cod house taken off stilts, moved to temporary location, Truro town officials say

The former US Coast Guard building at 133 South Pamet Road has been held up on pilings as the ocean eats away at the beach beneath it. The house has stood there on Ballston Beach overlooking the Atlantic Ocean since 1850.

An oceanfront home on Cape Cod that has been teetering on the edge of collapse is on the move to a more stable location, officials in Truro said Wednesday.

Many watched anxiously as a strong winter storm passed through the region last weekend and threatened to bring the house down, but it remained standing after the storm receded, albeit with even more pilings exposed and the house sticking farther out over the edge of the disintegrating sand dune it sits upon.

On Wednesday, work crews moved the house off the dune’s edge and to a temporary spot near 127 South Pamet Road, which will soon be the building’s new location, Town Manager Darrin Tangeman said in an e-mail.

A home sat close to the edge of an eroding dune on Ballston Beach in Truro in 2019. John Tlumacki

The house will be placed on the land at that address Thursday but cannot be occupied until the town’s zoning board approves proper zoning relief, he said.

“We anticipate it will take approximately a month or two before the home can find a permanent final resting place on 127 South Pamet Road,” he said. “The good news is that the house is no longer in danger of being destroyed by the rapid beach erosion that has occurred over the last 30 days.”

Workers are staging their equipment at the Ballston Beach parking lot, the town said in a statement Wednesday. The beach and parking lot are closed through Friday, the town said.

