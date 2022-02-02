Of course there are Rhode Island angles in this big NFL discrimination lawsuit

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 820.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think Rhode Island should have its own version of Punxsutawney Phil. How about: Corey the quahog? Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 832,066 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 883

Test-positive rate: 9.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 362

Total deaths: 3,329

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Advertisement

Leading off

The sports world is buzzing about a bombshell lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores accusing the NFL and three teams – the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Dolphins – of discrimination.

The allegations in the 58-page lawsuit are explosive, and could have far-reaching implications for the sport.

Bill Belichick Brian Daboll, a white coach, a congratulations message on getting the head coaching job with the Giants before Flores even interviewed (the NFL has a rule that requires team to interview minority candidates for coaching jobs). Flores, who is Black, claims that accidentally texted him instead ofa white coach, a congratulations message on getting the head coaching job with the Giants before Flores even interviewed (the NFL has a rule that requires team to interview minority candidates for coaching jobs).

Flores also claims that, in 2019, he interviewed for the head coaching position with the Denver Broncos, but executives showed up late for the interview and were hung over from a night of drinking.

Flores also claims that the Dolphins’ owner offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season, an apparent attempt to improve the team’s draft position.

And of course there are a few Rhode Island angles to the lawsuit.

First, Flores has hired New York-based Wigdor Law LLP, a prominent employment law firm that is best known for representing six women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.

One of the attorneys working Flores’ case is Michael J. Willemin, a 2008 graduate of Providence College. According to Willemin’s bio, he interned for the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights. He later graduated from the Fordham University School of Law.

And then there’s Flores’ claim that executives from the Broncos showed up to his job interview hung over.

The team issued a statement on Tuesday denying those allegations, and disclosed that Flores was interviewed Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence hotel. That was a Saturday, and the Patriots had a bye in the playoffs that week. They went on to win the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

”There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours — the fully allotted time — and concluded shortly before 11 a.m.,” the team said in a statement.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ More Rhode Islanders died from drug overdoses in 2020 than ever before, and 2021 deaths are on track to be just as high, or even higher. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority data breach has revealed a massive hole in the state’s cybersecurity policies, the Senate oversight committee chairman said Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that he plans to expand the use of the Rhode Island National Guard to support nine hospitals amid the staffing crisis. Read more.

⚓ Kristen Adamo from the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau writes that downtown Providence is still reeling from the pandemic. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ My colleague James Pindell lays out four ways former president Donald Trump is injecting himself back into the American political conversation this week. Read more.

⚓ In a move hailed as a sea change in the state’s climate fight, Massachusetts regulators approved a plan that would dramatically expand incentives for homeowners to invest in electric heat pumps as the state races to shift people off fossil fuels. Read more.

⚓ What was with Tom Brady’s snub of the Patriots in his retirement announcement? Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Birthdays: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ The special legislative commission that is studying health and human services programs in Rhode Island meets at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 5 p.m. to discuss Mayor Jorge Elorza’s pension bond proposal.

⚓ The House Labor Committee will hear several municipal binding arbitration bills at its 4 p.m. meeting.

My previous column

What more does Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza have to do to convince state leaders to take the city’s pension problems seriously? If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to me about the race for Congress and state Representative Katherine Kazarian about voting rights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.