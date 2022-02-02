Danielle Allen, a Democratic candidate for Mass. governor, wants to decriminalize drugs, including heroin

“We’ve got more than five people a day dying. We’re not getting the job done,” the Cambridge Democrat told the Globe, pointing to the more than 2,000 fatal overdoses the state recorded every year between 2016 and 2020. The state reported 1,613 opioid-related deaths through the first nine months of last year. “You can’t get the job done if you leave the stigma of criminalization in place.”

Allen said the proposal, which she is set to release Wednesday, would keep criminal charges in place for larger amounts of drugs that would trigger distribution or trafficking charges. But she would seek to reclassify nonviolent personal-use possession as a civil violation subject to a fine, arguing Massachusetts’ current approach to policing drugs is failing to stem its still-raging opioid epidemic.

Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor and gubernatorial candidate, said that if elected, she would push to decriminalize all controlled substances by eliminating state criminal penalties for small amounts of heroin, cocaine, and other drugs.

Allen’s proposal edges into uncommon territory for a statewide Massachusetts candidate. It could also serve as a differentiator between her and her primary rivals, Attorney General Maura Healey and state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz.

Advertisement

The changes she’s pushing would require approval in the Democrat-controlled Legislature, which resisted calls to decriminalize or legalize marijuana before voters approved those changes through three separate ballot questions in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Governor Charlie Baker and lawmakers have poured resources into fighting the opioid scourge, passing two legislative packages since 2015, seeking to make the overdose-reversing drug naloxone more widely available, and providing funding to expand the number of available beds for those seeking addiction treatment. Baker last week called Massachusetts “a national leader in the fight against opioid addiction” in his State of the Commonwealth address.

Advertisement

Yet, opioid deaths have continued to hover at or near record levels, both in Massachusetts and across the country, fueling calls for more aggressive — and different — strategies.

Rhode Island, for example, became the first state to authorize so-called overdose prevention, or supervised injection, sites statewide, allowing for places where people can consume illicit drugs with medical supervision.

New York opened the country’s first center in November, and Somerville has sought to do the same there. (Allen said she believes there’s a “place for state-opened prevention centers” in Massachusetts, but is focusing her initial policy pitch on a promise to provide support for municipal-run centers.)

Attitudes toward marijuana have also shifted nationally. Eighteen states have legalized recreational cannabis, including Connecticut last year.

Still, decriminalization of so-called hard drugs is widely considered a more radical option, though not an unprecedented one. Oregon voters in 2020 approved a ballot measure eliminating criminal penalties for personal-use amounts of drugs, providing what Allen called a framework for a potential Massachusetts law.

She said she would she would seek changes in line with a bill filed by state Representatives Liz Miranda, of Boston, and Mike Connolly, of Cambridge, which would limit fines to $50 and waive them if a person participates in a screening to identify “health and other service needs.”

Also, Allen said, if a person doesn’t pay their fine, they would not face further penalties, nor would there be a “strike system” subjecting them to jail time for a third offense, according to her proposal.

Advertisement

“This is about making sure we can deliver help, not handcuffs,” Allen said. “Over the course of this past year, sitting down with folks . . . there have been a lot of tears, there has been a lot of crying. And a heck of a lot of those tears have come from the opioid epidemic. It is time for bold action.”

Allen’s family’s own struggles inform her approach to policy. She said a younger cousin, also named Danielle Allen, struggled with opioid addiction before her death last year.

In her 2017 memoir, “Cuz,” she both recounts the life and death of another cousin, Michael — at 16, he was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after an attempted carjacking, and after a second stint in prison, was murdered at 29 — and examines the War on Drugs, writing that it has overloaded the criminal justice system with nonviolent drug offenses.

She also cites what she calls the “parastate” run by drug gangs. To overthrow it, she writes, you have to legalize it.

“Does legalizing marijuana everywhere and decriminalizing hard drugs sound like turning the world upside down?” she writes. “Here’s what’s been turned upside down. This girl who always tried to be squeaky clean . . . has turned into a proponent of legalizing drugs, including even decriminalizing heroin. Even though she’s seen relatives ruined not just by incarceration but by addiction, too. I have become a legalizer.”

Advertisement

In an interview, Allen noted that, now as a candidate, she’s not advocating for legalization of all drugs but “reclassifying” them.

“This has been motivating me for a long time,” she said. “I believe this is the path forward.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.