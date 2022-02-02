Dorchester man charged in assault of disabled person at North Station two days before Christmas

He was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered held on $250 bail, records show.

Transit Police in a statement identified the alleged assailant as Giovanni Medina.

A 38-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested Tuesday for allegedly pummeling a cognitively disabled man at North Station in December, according to MBTA Transit Police.

A request for comment was sent Wednesday to a lawyer for Medina.

The police statement said a 26-year-old man with intellectual disabilities was “accosted and ultimately struck in the face with a closed fist numerous times” at North Station around 9 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2021. Two attackers, police said, were initially described as an unknown man and woman.

“Based on an investigation conducted by Transit Police Detectives on February 1, 2022 a GIOVANNI MEDINA, 38, of Dorchester was placed into custody near the MBTA Government Center station,” the statement said. “Medina was transported to TPD-HQ for the arrest booking process. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The statement didn’t disclose what evidence allegedly tied Medina to the assault.

In ordering the bail amount Tuesday, Judge Paul Tresler wrote that Medina, whom court records listed as indigent, “has convictions” on his record as well as a prior “history of defaults,” the legal term for skipped court dates.

Medina’s next hearing in the North Station matter is scheduled for March 24.

