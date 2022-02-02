Family of deceased Boston police officer calls him an ‘exemplary’ person

“John was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives,” said a statement from O’Keefe’s family that Boston police released Wednesday.

Relatives of Boston Police Officer John J. O’Keefe, who died early Saturday in Canton in a case that prompted the arrest of his girlfriend , on Wednesday recalled him as an “exemplary” person devoted to family.

The statement came hours after the arraignment of O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen A. Read, 41, in Stoughton District Court on charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene after causing personal injury or death, and motor vehicle homicide.

Read, an adjunct professor at Bentley University in Waltham, pleaded not guilty and later posted $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and then left him lying in a snowbank in Canton, where she discovered him bleeding and covered in snow several hours later early Saturday. Her lawyer said after Wednesday’s arraignment that she had “no criminal intent” and is innocent of the charges.

“When John’s sister passed away, and then her husband did as well a short time later, John welcomed the opportunity to raise his beloved niece and nephew and build a home and a life around their needs,” said the O’Keefe family statement released after the arraignment. “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”

The family thanked those who have reached out to offer support following O’Keefe’s untimely death.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received but we ask for privacy at this time, and will have nothing further to say, as we mourn this unbearable loss,” the statement said.

O’Keefe’s partner in the Police Department was in court Wednesday to watch Read’s arraignment.

“He was the best person on the planet,” said the officer, who declined to provide his name, in recalling O’Keefe.

