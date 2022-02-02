Girlfriend pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in connection with death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe

Karen A. Read, 41, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on two felony charges, manslaughter and leaving the scene after causing personal injury or death and one misdemeanor, motor vehicle homicide. Judge Daniel W. O’Malley set bail at $50,000 for Read, who is an adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University in Waltham, according to the school and her LinkedIn profile.

STOUGHTON — The girlfriend of Boston Police Officer John J. O’Keefe pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she hit O’Keefe with her car, and then left him lying in a snowbank in Canton where she discovered him bleeding and covered in snow several hours later early Saturday.

Read’s parents were in the courtroom as were some three dozen men and women, many of whom appeared to be police officers in civilian clothes, on behalf of the 46-year-old O’Keefe, a 16-year-department veteran most recently assigned to the Sex Offender Registry Unit.

Read’s defense attorney, David Yannetti, said outside the courthouse that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office acted too hastily to charge his client, and that prosecutors responded to political pressure because O’Keefe was a police officer.

“I am disappointed in the rush to judgment against my client. I think that there was a lot of political pressure on this district attorney’s office to bring charges in that a police officer was a victim here,’' he said. “My client has no criminal intent. She loved this man. She is devastated. She is innocent, and that will come out at trial.”

During the arraignment, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally summarized the investigation and Read’s alleged movements early last Saturday morning. According to Lally, O’Keefe was at a bar drinking with friends and was joined by Read. The couple and the friends went to another bar, Waterfall, until closing time.

Read, O’Keefe and friends were all invited to an after party at 34 Fairview Road home in Canton, officials said. Read drove the couple home, but did not want to attend the party, citing stomach issues, according to Lally. O’Keefe exited the vehicle and while making a three-point turn to change direction, Read hit O’Keefe with her vehicle — and then drove off, prosecutors allege.

Around 4:53 a.m., Read, who spent most evenings with O’Keefe in his Canton home, tried calling and texting O’Keefe. When he did not respond, Read noticed a rear taillight on her car was broken. She became frantic and enlisted two friends to drive with her over to Fairview Road to search for him, Lally said.

Read spotted O’Keefe lying face up in a snowbank. Both eyes were black and blue and swollen shut, he was bleeding from the nose and mouth and he was unconscious, Lally said. Read lay on top of O’Keefe in an attempt to warm his body up and was performing CPR when police first arrived on the scene, Lally said.

“Did I hit him? Did I hit him?” Read asked aloud at one point, Lally said.

According to prosecutors, the rear tail light of Read’s car was broken. The cause of death was skull fractures and hypothermia, prosecutors said.

O’Keefe’s death was publicly mourned by Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long Tuesday.

“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Long said in a statement posted to bpdnews.com. “We are stunned and saddened and offer whatever support we can to John’s family.”

O’Keefe’s partner on the department was in court Wednesday to watch as Read was arraigned. He declined to provide his name, but said that O’Keefe and Read had dated for the past several years.

The death of O’Keefe, and the circumstances of how he died, raises more questions than answers, the officer told the Globe.

“He was the best person on the planet,” he said of O’Keefe.

Read, a Mansfield resident, is an adjunct professor at Bentley University, the Waltham college with a focus on business, a spokeswoman confirmed in an e-mail to the Globe.

Read’s educational focus was on finance, according to Bentley.

“Karen Read is an adjunct lecturer at Bentley. The university cannot comment further on an active investigation. Our thoughts go out to Officer O’Keefe’s family and loved ones,’' the university said in a statement.

O’Keefe was part of a close-knit family from Braintree who joined together to provide a home and emotional support for a niece and nephew who lost both parents within a year of each other, according to past news reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

















































