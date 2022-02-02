Governor’s council hears testimony on whether to commute life sentence of man convicted of murder

“If I am given a second chance, I will use the opportunity to not only help my family, but my community, which I know and understand that I have harmed and taken so much from,” Allen said.

On Wednesday, Allen, 48, and a handful of supporters, including New England Patriots player Devin McCourty, urged the Governor’s Council to commute his sentence from first- to second-degree murder, making him eligible for parole.

William Allen has spent 28 years in prison for participating in a 1994 armed robbery in Brockton that turned deadly when his friend stabbed a man to death. While the admitted killer accepted a plea deal and was freed more than a decade ago, Allen is serving a sentence of life without parole.

He asked the council for a moment of silence to remember the victim, Purvis Bester, and apologized to his family for his role in the slaying. He pledged to set a good example for other inmates looking to rebuild their lives.

“I will do everything in my power to not only be a role model and mentor to my son, but a beacon of light to all of those who have also seen a small glimmer of hope but are trapped behind those walls,” Allen said. “I understand that this moment, right here today, no matter what happens, is not just historical but monumental. It represents so much.”

He spoke of his love for his son, who was not even 2 when Allen went to prison, and his regret that he wasn’t present in his life.

In January, Governor Charlie Baker approved commutation requests for Allen and Thomas E. Koonce, marking the first time in a quarter century such relief was granted to a Massachusetts inmate serving a life sentence without parole. He forwarded their petitions to the Governor’s Council, the final step in the commutation process.

Most of Wednesday’s hearing focused on the work Allen has done in prison. He has earned a master barber’s license, become a Eucharistic minister and a volunteer in the Catholic community, and worked in the Bridgewater State Hospital Companion Program, providing care for patients with severe mental illness.

McCourty, who met Allen two years ago after learning about his case from community groups advocating for his release, told the council that he considers Allen a friend and will help him if he’s released.

“I just want to be here for what he needs,” said McCourty, adding that Allen had told him he wanted to mentor at-risk youth. “If there’s an opportunity [for Allen] going to schools to talk to young kids that have gone down the wrong path, I can go alongside him.”

The council, which held Koonce’s commutation hearing last week, said it will vote on both commutation requests on Feb. 16. Koonce, 54, of Brockton, was a 20-year-old Marine home on leave when he shot and killed Mark Santos, 24, while fleeing an angry crowd in New Bedford in 1987. He’s been in prison for more than 29 years.

Allen, a Roxbury native, was 20 and working at a veterans hospital in February 1994 when a childhood friend asked if he would help him rob a reputed drug dealer, he told the council. They pushed their way into Bester’s apartment at knifepoint, and while Allen assured several women that everything would be all right, his friend fatally stabbed Bester in another room, according to trial testimony.

Before the trial, Allen declined an offer to plead guilty to second-degree murder and receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Prosecutors offered the same deal to the man who stabbed Bester; he accepted and has been out on parole since 2009.

Allen was convicted of felony first-degree murder for participating in a robbery that resulted in death.

Robert Jubinville, an attorney who represented Allen at his 1997 trial and is now a member of the Governor’s Council, said Wednesday that he tried to convince Allen to accept the plea deal and believed it was an injustice that he was convicted of first-degree murder.

“But you’re here now and you are going to get this commutation because I think everybody on this board is going to vote for you,” Jubinville said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz told the council that Bester’s family supports Allen’s commutation and urged the council to approve it.

“The law of felony murder has changed, making it unclear whether Mr. Allen would be convicted if his murder trial were to be tried today,” said Cruz, citing a 2017 Supreme Judicial Court ruling. It found that defendants can no longer be convicted of first-degree murder unless it is proven that they set out to kill someone or knew their actions would likely be fatal. The law was not retroactive.

Also speaking in support of Allen was pastor William Dickerson, executive director at Brockton Interfaith Community, who transfixed the audience with a gospel song that began “Oh Freedom.”

As the hearing drew to a close, councillor Christopher Iannella asked Allen how he could reassure them that he won’t wind up in prison again.

Allen said that won’t happen.

“When hope smacks you in the face you’ve got to let it stay there,” Allen said. “When I walk out those doors, I want to take the hinges off those doors. I know a lot of people, they are in my same position, and now everyone has hope.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.