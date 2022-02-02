‘He is a hard-working officer’: Springfield police boss, mayor support officer hospitalized with COVID-19

“Jamie is a 2nd generation Springfield Police Officer and a lifelong Springfield resident,” Clapprood said. “He is a hard-working officer with a wonderful personality. You may see police officers wearing #JamieStrong bracelets to show their support with all proceeds going to Jamie. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he battles complications from this virus.”

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno voiced their well wishes in a statement.

Springfield’s top cop and the mayor on Wednesday both voiced support for city police Officer Jamie Kelly, who’s been hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19.

Sarno also asked residents to keep Kelly in their thoughts.

“Commissioner Clapprood and I wish Officer Jamie Kelly good health and a speedy recovery,” Sarno said. “This COVID-19 pandemic is serious. On behalf of the City of Springfield and all of our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue, please keep Jamie and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The statement said a pasta dinner and raffle at the Thomas J. Sullivan Banquet Hall at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant will be held Feb. 17 to help offset Kelly’s growing medical expenses.

He joined the Springfield force in 2008 and has more than 20 years of combined service in the department and previously with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, according to the statement.

Officials said Kelly has been in the hospital “for nearly a month.”

The virus has taken a toll on law enforcement.

It was the leading cause of law enforcement deaths in the first six months of 2021, higher than the next two top causes combined, according to a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The report said 71 officers died nationwide in the first six months of 2021 as a result of contracting the coronavirus while executing official duties. That marks a 7 percent decrease compared to 2020, when 76 officers died of COVID-related causes during the first half of the year and no vaccines were available.

“However, this would still make COVID-19 related fatalities the single highest cause of law enforcement deaths occurring in the first six months of 2021,” the report said.

