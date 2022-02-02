Loaded gun wrapped in tee shirt seized at Logan Airport, TSA says

Dan Velez, a TSA spokesman, confirmed the seizure via Twitter Wednesday and also included a photo of the firearm.

Screeners at Logan International Airport on Tuesday seized a loaded gun that had been wrapped in a tee shirt in a checked backpack, the federal Transportation Security Administration said.

The name of the traveler who’d placed the gun in the backpack wasn’t disclosed.

According to the TSA website, travelers may check “unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.”

The TSA said in October that its officers had seized a record number of guns from travelers’ carry-on bags at airports nationwide in 2021.

The TSA provided the data in an October statement, which said the 2021 tally - as of Oct. 3 - of 4,495 passengers stopped from carrying firearms onto their flights had already surpassed the previous record of 4,432 guns caught at checkpoints in 2019.

“The number of firearms that our TSA officers are stopping at airport checkpoints is alarming,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in the October statement. “Firearms, particularly loaded firearms, introduce an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, have no place in the passenger cabin of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for the passengers who attempt to board a flight with them.”

His words were echoed at the time by Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts.

“Gun owners need to know that we mean business when we detect a firearm at a checkpoint,” Allison said in October. “We take it very seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun during the screening process. Guns are never allowed in the cabin of an aircraft. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage.”

