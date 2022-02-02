fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking, threatening ex-girlfriend in Massachusetts

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2022, 46 minutes ago

A New Haven, Conn. man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly cyberstalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, a Massachusetts woman, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, is charged with one count each of cyberstalking and transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Fain made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, and he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 8. If convicted of both charges, Fain faces up to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Fain dated the victim for about two years, and the relationship ended in August 2021, prosecutors said. Shortly after the breakup, Fain allegedly created multiple social media and e-mail accounts, which he used to threaten and harass his ex-girlfriend anonymously.

Anonymous Instagram and Facebook accounts allegedly created by Fain sent the woman threatening messages, including one that said “I’ll kill you.” Fain also allegedly threatened to kill members of the woman’s family, prosecutors said.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

