Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking, threatening ex-girlfriend in Massachusetts

A New Haven, Conn. man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly cyberstalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, a Massachusetts woman, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, is charged with one count each of cyberstalking and transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the office of US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

Fain made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, and he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 8. If convicted of both charges, Fain faces up to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.