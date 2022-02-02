fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maps: Much of Mass. is under a winter storm watch, with rain and sleet on the way

By Annie Bennett Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Estimated precipitation for the upcoming storm.National Weather Service

They say sequels are never as good as the original and the upcoming storm is no exception. After a blizzard swept through New England over the weekend, the region is bracing for more winter weather, but this time, forecasters are predicting a messy mix of precipitation.

The NWS predicted possible slippery travel.National Weather Service

Thursday night, Massachusetts is expected to see steadily increasing rain. Then, Friday morning, around 6 a.m., the rain will turn into a nasty mixture of snow and sleet. In the late afternoon, the precipitation is predicted to solidify into snow, resulting in around 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet in the Boston area and up to 6 inches in northern Massachusetts.

Estimated precipitation for the upcoming stormNational Weather Service

The National Weather Service warns of potential flash freezes and slippery roads, so residents should be cautious while driving.

Throughout the winter storm, temperatures should stay manageable. Around 2 a.m. Friday, numbers will start going down from 40 degrees, dipping into the high teens by Saturday morning.

From Thursday to Saturday, the National Weather Service estimates that temperatures will range from 18-40 degrees.National Weather Service

Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s lead weatherman this Groundhog Day, has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. By the looks of this weekend, he seems to be right.

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.

