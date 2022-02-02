Maps: Much of Mass. is under a winter storm watch, with rain and sleet on the way

They say sequels are never as good as the original and the upcoming storm is no exception. After a blizzard swept through New England over the weekend, the region is bracing for more winter weather, but this time, forecasters are predicting a messy mix of precipitation.

The NWS predicted possible slippery travel. National Weather Service

Thursday night, Massachusetts is expected to see steadily increasing rain. Then, Friday morning, around 6 a.m., the rain will turn into a nasty mixture of snow and sleet. In the late afternoon, the precipitation is predicted to solidify into snow, resulting in around 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet in the Boston area and up to 6 inches in northern Massachusetts.