Maps: Much of Mass. is under a winter storm watch, with rain and sleet on the way

They say sequels are never as good as the original and the upcoming storm is no exception. After a blizzard swept through New England over the weekend, the region is bracing for more winter weather, but this time, forecasters are predicting a messy mix of precipitation.
Thursday night, Massachusetts is expected to see steadily increasing rain. Then, Friday morning, around 6 a.m., the rain will turn into a nasty mixture of snow and sleet. In the late afternoon, the precipitation is predicted to solidify into snow, resulting in around 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet in the Boston area and up to 6 inches in northern Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service warns of potential flash freezes and slippery roads, so residents should be cautious while driving.
Throughout the winter storm, temperatures should stay manageable. Around 2 a.m. Friday, numbers will start going down from 40 degrees, dipping into the high teens by Saturday morning.
Punxsutawney Phil, the nation’s lead weatherman this Groundhog Day, has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. By the looks of this weekend, he seems to be right.
