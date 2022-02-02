More wintry weather is on its way

Over the next 36 hours or so we will have more of a southerly flow of air, keeping temperatures above freezing, while cold air builds up in Canada. This time of the year it’s a lot easier for cold air to move south than it is for warm air to move north. In other words, even when we get some milder days, a return to cold weather is often not far away.

Groundhog Day has brought a different type of weather than we have seen recently, with melting temperatures and some splashes of sunshine. The mild air for February will remain in place until the wee hours of the morning Friday, when our next potential weather issue arrives.

The transition between above and below freezing temperatures is going to be quite dramatic on Friday morning. At some point around the morning commute temperatures will fall below freezing and continue to tumble throughout the day. Rain, which is likely to fall Thursday night, will first transition to a bit of freezing rain and then eventually sleet and finally snow as the colder air becomes more entrenched.

Rain transitions to sleet and snow on Friday morning before ending. TropicalTidibts

When snow falls out of the clouds, temperatures must be below freezing for nearly the entire journey to Earth, otherwise the snow will melt. It is is what causes things like sleet and freezing rain. In these two cases the precise temperature layers above the ground will determine what type of precipitation we see.

Of note, once snowflakes melt, they can never become snow again no matter how cold it gets. So after the snowflake melts, if that raindrop falls into cold underneath that they can refreeze into sleet pellets. If there’s not enough time for the drop to refreeze, sometimes the rain can freeze upon contact with things like tree limbs and wires, we call this freezing rain and it’s one of the most dangerous types of precipitation for travel.

Warmer air stuck between two layers of cold air can produce sleet or freezing rain. NOAA

There’s growing consensus Thursday’s overnight rain will transition into a somewhat extended period of sleet Friday morning. Eventually the air will become cold enough that the sleet will change to snow and then come to an end.

The time of the change will be critical in determining how much snow and sleet fall before it all comes to an end by sunset. The earlier the change, the higher the totals of snow and sleet — sleet is four times as dense as snow — because it allows for more accumulation time.

A future picture of the atmosphere for Friday morning shows warm air above cold, leading to sleet. TropicalTidbits

There should be some improvement in travel for the evening commute and by Saturday the weather will just be unusually cold and dry. Since temperatures will be falling quite quickly during Friday morning it will be a good idea to remove any slush as it falls because if you don’t it’s going to just be stuck there for many days. I would not plan on any prolonged mild weather for the first half of the month; winter is firmly entrenched.