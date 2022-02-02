A new LEGO creation: the Boston space saver

While space savers in Boston had to be removed from city streets by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, at least one special spot could still be spotted among the mounds of “snow.”

That would be at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, where snow made of plastic bricks recreated the weekend Nor’easter.

Playing along with Boston’s space saving tradition, the center’s Master Model Builder, Sean Martin, created a snow drift in MINILAND following Saturday’s blizzard that left nearly 2-feet of snow in parts of the city.