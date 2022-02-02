Newton police investigating incidents of swastikas at Newton South, Brown Middle School

The graffiti at the middle school was discovered Jan. 27, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Nazi symbol was found at Newton South the next day, officials said.

Principals at the two schools notified families and staff members about the antisemitic images last week, said Julie McDonough, a spokeswoman for the public school system.

Police in Newton are investigating swastikas that were found drawn on a gym mat at Newton South High School and inside a boys’ bathroom at Brown Middle School last week.

“We recognize the pain and suffering that this image represents and invokes and I am horrified that this happened in our school community,” principal Tamara Stras wrote in a letter to the school community.

At Brown, principal Kimberly Lysaght said that two swastikas were found inside a 6th grade boys’ bathroom. Students discovered the drawings and reported them to adults, she said.

“This symbol of hate is tremendously upsetting, and it is not lost on us that today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, making this incident all the more painful,” Lysaght wrote in her letter.

The offensive drawings add to a spate of antisemitic incidents in Newton and other communities.

On Tuesday, Curry College officials held meetings with students about hate speech and antisemitic graffiti that was recently discovered on the Milton campus, the college said. Police are investigating five cases of vandalism on campus.

In December, Danvers officials investigated a pair of incidents where swastikas were found in school bathrooms. In June, two swastikas were found drawn in feces in a Newton South bathroom, according to the Associated Press.

In Newton, the principals said last week they were taking the incidents seriously and pledged to support their students and staff while discussing issues of hate and discrimination

Stras said the school’s Human Rights Council and Jewish Staff Affinity Group will help students and adults process the incident.

“I know this act of antisemitism is quite upsetting, and it saddens and angers me to have to even communicate this news,” Stras said. “I am confident our South community will come together during this difficult time and hold steadfast in our values of listening first, showing respect, taking responsibility, and most of all choosing kindness.”

Lysaght encouraged parents to speak with their children about antisemitism. She said the district’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion will help plan “healing opportunities” for the community. Students will be able to discuss the antisemitic graffiti with counselors, she said

“I am extremely saddened by these events. I know this is painful information, particularly for our community members who are Jewish and are people of color. I expect that the Brown Middle School community will come together in support of our values,” Lysaght said. “My goal is that we continue to keep the theme of Newton’s MLK celebration fresh in our minds — to choose community over chaos.”





