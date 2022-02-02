Rhode Island crime news: February 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The property manager of a Rhode Island condominium complex has been charged by federal prosecutors with improperly using the condo association’s debit card to withdraw nearly $50,000 from ATMs at a Massachusetts casino.

Cheryl Sullivan, 67, who is the chair of the Board of Tax Assessors for the town of Dedham, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Providence on five counts of wire fraud.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents.

Her federal public defender declined comment in an email.

Sullivan, acting in her capacity as a property manager for the River Island Condominium Association in Woonsocket, used a debit card attached to the association’s checking account to withdraw cash for her own use from ATMs located at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Massachusetts, according to a statement from the office of Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Authorities allege that Sullivan, who is also a real estate broker and tax preparer, defrauded the association of approximately $46,500.

RIPTA data breach reveals big gap in R.I. cybersecurity policy, senator says

By Edward Fizpatrick

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority data breach has revealed a massive hole in the state’s cybersecurity policies, the Senate oversight committee chairman said Tuesday.

While Rhode Island has policies aimed at using encryption and access restrictions to protect computerized data, those policies don’t apply to a wide range of quasi-public agencies, such as RIPTA, the Narragansett Bay Commission, and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, Senator Louis P. DiPalma said.

And those policies don’t apply to large, significant organizations such as the University of Rhode Island, the General Assembly, the secretary of state’s office, or the attorney general’s office, he said.

“It is a statewide tech enterprise policy, but it’s not statewide,” DiPalma said. “It’s a miss.”

Clerk pleads guilty to diverting company funds for own use

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former accounts payable clerk at a small Rhode Island gift manufacturing company has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud the business of more than $300,000, federal prosecutors said.

Grant Devillez, 38, of Dayville, Connecticut, misappropriated the money from Providence-based Decor Craft Inc. from February 2016 through July 2018 by transferring company funds into his own bank accounts, to his creditors to pay personal bills, and to the bank account of another person, according to a statement Monday from the office of U.S. attorney for Rhode Island, Zachary Cunha.

Devillez was given access to a company bank account to make authorized payments to vendors, prosecutors said. Instead of making those payments, he would either make a partial payment to the vendors, or no payment at all, and would transfer the remaining funds for his own use, authorities said.

He then altered company records to reflect that full payment had been made to vendors, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

Jan. 31, 2022

Cumberland man dies after being shot in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Cumberland man has died after being shot in Pawtucket over the weekend, police said Monday.

Jovani L. Velez, 28, was shot near the intersection of Carnation Street and Broadway at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, LeFort said.

No other information was released and no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Pawtucket police.

It was the second homicide in the city this year. Two men were shot a week ago outside of a cigar lounge after some sort of disgreement inside, police. One of them died. An arrest has been made in that shooting.

1 dead, several hurt in fire at Pawtucket apartment complex

By Amanda Milkovits

State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told The Boston Globe that the preliminary investigation appeared to show the fire was accidentally caused by a resident on oxygen who was smoking in his bedroom. The resident went to escape the fire, and the smoke from his apartment set off the smoke detectors in the hallway, he said.

Although the older public housing building has designed the apartments to be self-containing, so residents can shelter in place, people panicked when they heard the alarms and tried to flee, McLaughlin said. The smoke filled the hallways and open doors allowed the fire to spread, creating more chaos.