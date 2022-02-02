Rhode Island political news: February 2022

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will dust off his ragged Time to Wake Up poster and deliver his 280th climate speech on the Senate floor. The speech ends Whitehouse’s year-long hiatus from delivering weekly speeches calling on Congress to pass a legislative solution to climate change.

With Build Back Better’s historic climate provisions stalled in the Senate, Whitehouse will detail the lack of momentum behind emissions-reducing legislation one year into the Biden administration, take the corporate world to task for failing to mobilize on climate, and push for an offensive strategy to take on the fossil fuel industry and its dark money allies working to obstruct any major climate bill.

Advertisement

Whitehouse will say in part: “After I stopped these speeches, the Smithsonian asked me if they could have this old poster — it’s the most-used poster in Senate history — and I came this close to handing it over; but something made me hesitate. Well, here it is, back again.”

Feb. 1, 2022

McKee to expand use of National Guard to support hospitals with staffing

Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that he plans on expanding the use of the Rhode Island National Guard to support nine hospitals amid the staffing crisis.

Approximately 30 members of the Guard will be sent to state-run Eleanor Slater, Our Lady of Fatima, Kent, Landmark Medical Center, Newport, Roger Williams Medical Center, Rhode Island, South County, and Women and Infants Hospitals.









Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.