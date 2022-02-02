The state of snow removal in Boston: 2,550 truckloads gone, but complaints still coming in

The removed snow gets sent to nine designated snow farms located across the city, officials have said. The snowfall in Boston was measured at 23.5 inches at Logan Airport as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Over the last [three] nights while conducting snow removal operations, the Public Works Department removed 2550 truck loads of snow from neighborhood streets,” said Chris Coakley, an agency spokesman, via email Wednesday morning. “Street Sweeping is cancelled until further notice.”

Boston Public Works crews have removed 2,550 truckloads of snow from city streets following last weekend’s blizzard , but complaints about uncleared streets persisted Wednesday, according to officials and a scan of the city’s 311 database.

Public Works tweeted Wednesday that crews had removed more than 1,000 truckloads of snow while working through the night Tuesday, in locales including South Street in JP, Chelsea Street in East Boston, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Roxbury, Mattapan Square, and Roslindale Square.

And yet, complaints persist.

One person reported Wednesday morning that the sidewalk wasn’t shoveled at 66 Franklin St. in Allston. “Barely shoveled can’t get through with stroller.. horrible!” the person wrote. A notation on the 311 site said the complaint had been resolved, with a citation issued to someone for “failure to clear/treat proper path on sidewalk.”

City officials have said residents are responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of their homes.

Another person reported that a sidewalk hadn’t been cleared at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Cummins Highway in Roslindale.

“Huge mound blocking crosswalks and street by Brooke Charter School,” the reporter wrote. “Unsafe for kids.”

The 311 log said the issue had been resolved Wednesday morning when the snow mound was “removed from [the] crosswalk.”

Public Works, meanwhile, earlier tweeted that additional locales crews were hitting Tuesday night included American Legion Highway in Mattapan, Warren Street in Roxbury, and Stoughton Street and Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

They also hit Spring Street in West Roxbury, N. Harvard Ave. in Allston, and Hyde Park Avenue, per an earlier tweet.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.