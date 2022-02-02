Tom Brady card from 2002 sells for $118,000 at auction house in Maine

A rare Tom Brady card from 2002 sold Monday at auction for $118,000, hours before the former New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL after a 22-year career that saw him win six titles with the Pats and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The GOAT keeps on giving for auction houses.

This TB12 card from 2002 sold for $118,000 at auction.

Brady captured his first Super Bowl ring with a winning performance against the then-St. Louis Rams on Feb. 3, 2002, an evening punctuated by Adam Vinatieri’s winning field goal.

Troy Thibodeau, owner of Saco River Auction in Scarborough, Maine, confirmed the Monday sale in a phone interview Wednesday. The buyer was identified only as a Brady fan from New England.

Advertisement

“Brady’s been hot for a couple years now, because I think his card and memorabilia [were] greatly undervalued for a long time,” Thibodeau said. “In the last couple of years, there’s been a bump.”

He said his auction house sells Brady items during “pretty much every sale,” and that interest should remain high in the immediate aftermath of the legendary signal caller exiting the gridiron.

“I think because of the retirement, you’re going to see a further bump,” Thibodeau said, adding that he’ll expect to see another spike in Brady mania when he’s eligible to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

“That’s typical of anybody who has cards out there,” he said. “It always ebbs and flows, depending on what’s going on in the world with their career, Hall of Fame status, whether they pass away - all kinds” of reasons.

Thibodeau said it’s not clear when the next coveted Brady item may come up for auction.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “We’re dealing with collections every day of the week. The next big thing could come in today.”

Advertisement

While the six-figure sum for the 2002 card may sound high to a mere mortal, Brady cards have gone for far more.

A Brady rookie card sold previously for a record $2.25 million, a Lelands Auctions representative told the Globe in May.

The card sold Monday by Saco River Auction was described on the company’s website as the “The 2002 Finest Xfractor” card, one of just 20 that were produced.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.