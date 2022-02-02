Two people rescued from second floor of burning Framingham home

Two alarms were struck and Dutcher said two people — a 33-year-old woman and her father — were pulled from the second floor using a ground ladder. There was a third female resident in her mid-50s at home, but Dutcher said she managed to escape on her own.

Framingham firefighters responded to 161 Prospect Street at approximately 12:40 a.m., battling heavy smoke billowing out of the second-floor bedroom of a two-story, wood-frame residence, said Chief Mike Dutcher.

A woman and her father were rescued from a burning house in Framingham early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The two rescues and the snow from last weekend’s Nor’easter created a challenge for crews, Dutcher said.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 25 minutes, and the last crew left the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

The 33-year-old woman was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for smoke inhalation, Dutcher said. There were no other injuries on either side, he added.

In total, three people and three dogs were displaced, Dutcher said.

He said the fire was contained to the bedroom, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the entire home. Dutcher estimated the damage at least at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s Fire Prevention Division and the State Fire Marshal’s office.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.