I was molested at ages 7 and 12. Around then, I started acting out and my parents no longer wanted me. I found myself couch surfing between family members and when I turned 17, I was urged to enlist in the military.

Pasquale Moretti, 57, is a leader in the Church Beyond the Walls community in Providence. He spoke with Globe Rhode Island about the path that took him from homelessness to service.

Because I had a criminal record and no high school diploma, I could only join the National Guard and not the Army. At one point, I was injured on duty and my legs were crushed by a tailgate against the wall. I couldn’t work and found myself homeless and falling into addiction. I was surrounded by other homeless people dealing with trauma. We didn’t have the tools to make sense of our pasts and we coped by self-medicating.

Living under bridges, away from people, felt like a safer option to me. I was suffering from PTSD and bipolar disorder. I was assaulted by other drug dealers and addicts. I was stabbed 12 times and experienced serious head injuries. I became afraid and engaged in crime because I didn’t know who I was.

When I was incarcerated, a lawyer and member of the church, visited me every Friday. That was the first healthy relationship I had because I felt like I could care about someone, without the worry that he would prey on me. I found myself self-reflecting on our conversations.

When I was released, I was drinking coffee from the same coffee mug from back in jail. But now, I was a free man. The lawyer had given me a study Bible and as time went on, I realized I needed to trust in God and have faith, and trust others.

What I once saw as weakness — love — would become my greatest strength. Studying the Bible in a group setting and different spiritual perspectives, I found my community and support system. With Church Beyond the Walls, I’ve been able to lean into my problems and face my past with less fear. Now, I know that if something bad happens, I’ll be OK. I have others around me.

In a place of stability, I started to notice ways I could serve others. I saw shortcomings at the Cranston overflow shelter where I was staying. So I tried to step in by cleaning the bathrooms and preparing meals. Eventually, I became a volunteer there. I reached out to churches, more and more, seeking ways to continue my work.

Violence is the easy way out. But it’s the people who can seek out compassion and show love in those moments that can make a positive change. Once, a man pulled out his rifle during a fight, and with no fear, I walked up to him. I calmed him down by addressing what he was upset with. I want to treat people like my family—looking at every person I meet like a brother, a sister, someone’s mother.

Love is hard but it’s where we grow.