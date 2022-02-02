Luján’s stroke illustrates Democrats’ tenuous hold on power

Without Luján’s presence, the party no longer has full day-to-day control of what has been an evenly split Senate, throwing Biden’s potential Supreme Court nomination, big priorities, and even routine business into doubt in the face of Republican objections.

The senator’s office announced that the 49-year-old Democrat remained hospitalized after suffering a stroke and is expected to make a full recovery. But Senate colleagues were blindsided by the news — even top-ranking leaders were reportedly unaware that Luján fell ill last Thursday, a stunning oversight. He could be away for at least a month.

WASHINGTON — The Democrats’ fragile hold on the Senate majority became even more tenuous Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján, which sent shock waves through the party and threatens President Biden’s Supreme Court pick and already lagging legislative agenda.

The uncertainty shows just how precarious the Democrats’ hold on power in Washington really is and the limits of Biden’s ability to usher what’s left of a once-bold agenda through Congress. The president’s chance to confirm a Supreme Court nominee, a hoped-for reset for the administration and the party, could be dangerously at risk if Democrats are unable to count on their majority to overcome hardening Republican opposition.

Already, routine Senate business was being rearranged Wednesday, as the Senate Commerce Committee announced it would be postponing consideration of some of Biden’s executive branch nominees because the panel, on which Luján is a member, needs all Democrats for the votes.

More pressing, though, is the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation battle to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Democrats have been eager to shift to the high court fight, believing it will galvanize voters at a time when Biden’s broader legislative agenda, including his sweeping Build Back Better Act and voting legislation, have collapsed.

Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said the panel is planning to push ahead with consideration of Biden’s Supreme Court pick as soon as the president announces his nominee, expected later this month.

“We don’t anticipate any difficulties,” Durbin told reporters at the Capitol.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Democrats holding an ever-so-fragile majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

Associated Press





Trump calls Graham a ‘RINO’ over pardon disagreement

Former president Donald Trump castigated Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, one of his closest allies in the Senate, as a ‘’RINO’' for disagreeing with him over whether some Trump supporters being prosecuted over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection deserve presidential pardons.

‘’Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO,’’ Trump said in an interview aired Tuesday night on Newsmax, using the acronym for ‘’Republican in name only,’’ a term used by Republicans to insult those they don’t believe belong in the party.

‘’Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that,’’ Trump added later in the interview, during which he continued to advocate for pardons for many Jan. 6 rioters, calling some of them ‘’patriots.’’

In a statement Wednesday, Graham made no mention of Trump but stood by his position that he does not favor pardons.

‘’For us to remain a nation of laws, not men, we must speak with one voice when it comes to politically motivated violence,’’ Graham said. ‘’All Americans are entitled to have a speedy trial and their day in court, but those who actively engage in violence for whatever political cause must be held accountable and not be forgiven.’’

Separately, Trump said in a legal filing this week that the arguments of Capitol Police officers injured in the attack who are suing him ‘’grasp at straws’' and that the blame for violence that day belongs with congressional and municipal leaders in Washington.

Trump first dangled the prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters at a rally Saturday in Texas. If he is reelected in 2024, he said, ‘’We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.’’

Graham was among several prominent Republicans who later pushed back against Trump’s comments. During an appearance Sunday on CBS’s ‘’Face the Nation,’’ Graham called the suggestion of clemency for those accused in the Capitol riot ‘’inappropriate.’’

‘’I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was okay,’’ Graham said. Those who stormed the Capitol, he added, should ‘’go to jail and get the book thrown at them, because they deserve it.’’

While Graham was initially critical of Trump’s actions related to the insurrection, he has emerged as one of the biggest cheerleaders for another Trump run for the White House.

In an interview last month on Fox News, for example, Graham called Trump ‘’the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan’' and said he could handily win the GOP nomination if he wanted it and be reelected president in 2024.

Graham also said he would not support Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, for reelection as the Senate GOP leader if he did not build a better ‘’working relationship’' with Trump. The former president has repeatedly taken aim at McConnell recently for perceived shortcomings as a leader.

Washington Post





White House rebuffs Hawley on NATO, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday pushed back against Senator Josh Hawley’s suggestion that the United States would be worse off if Ukraine were admitted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, accusing the Missouri Republican of ‘’parroting Russian talking points.’’

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the military alliance of 30 mainly Western countries — including the United States — united by a mutual defense treaty. But as Russia once again threatens to invade Ukraine, NATO members have been sending troops and other reinforcements to the region, and the question of the country’s potential admission to the alliance has risen to the forefront.

President Biden is dispatching about 3,000 additional service members to Eastern Europe in the coming days, and while he has ruled out any combat deployment to Ukraine, it remains possible that US troops could be directed to assist in the evacuation of American citizens and diplomats from that country.

On Wednesday, Hawley sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking ‘’clarity about the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine’s prospective membership in NATO’' and arguing that the United States should instead focus on countering China.

‘’The United States has an interest in maintaining Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,’’ Hawley wrote. ‘’And we should urgently deliver to Ukraine assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia’s military buildup and other threats. Our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate. Rather, we must aid Ukraine in a manner that aligns with the American interests at stake and preserves our ability to deny Chinese hegemony in the Indo-Pacific.’’

Asked about Hawley’s letter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused the senator of echoing Russian propaganda.

‘’Well, if you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with longstanding bipartisan American values,’’ Psaki said at a regular news briefing.

Washington Post