Tell us: Has Omicron finally convinced you to return to normal life?

By Sahar Fatima and Brian MacQuarrie Globe Staff,Updated February 2, 2022, 9 minutes ago
People dine inside a greenhouse surrounded by snow at Scargo Cafe on Main Street in Dennis, Mass.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Omicron’s surge in the vaccination era has looked different from the devastating impact of COVID’s arrival in 2020 and its Delta variant in 2021, with reports that Omicron is more transmissible but less likely to cause severe illness. Case counts in Massachusetts are also trending downward.

Could this be a turning point?

Has Omicron finally given you the confidence to return to normal life? Will vacations, restaurants, and social gatherings be back on your calendar? Why or why not? Tell us in the survey below.

