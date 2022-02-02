The battle between Neil Young and Spotify is the most Neil Young thing ever

And while Neil Young and Dylan are in many ways cut from the same cloth, the major difference has always been Young’s defiant spirit.

It’s almost funny that in the same week that Dylan sold all his music to Sony, Young yanked his off Spotify.

This is quintessential Neil Young.

Young is, at heart, a revolutionary. Rebel with a cause — many of ’em.

Never mind early protest songs like “Ohio” and “Southern Man” — Young’s last 15 years’ worth of records contain battle cries: against Starbucks, against pollution, against corporate greed, against corrupt politicians. See: 2006′s “Living With War.” 2015′s “The Monsanto Years,” right up through the track “Human Race” on 2021′s “Barn.”

Listen to his career in a smattering of lyrics: Homegrown is the way it should be. Don’t need no ad machine telling me what I need. Don’t need no Madison Avenue War. I could live inside a tipi. Are there any more real cowboys left out on these hills?

His jab at bubblegum pop songs: Don’t talk about the beautiful fish in the deep blue sea, dyin’ / People want to hear about love.

Maybe Young said it all in “Hippie Dream,” alluding to hippies who’d turned into yuppies: Just because it’s over for you / Don’t mean it’s over for me / It’s a victory for the heart / Every time the music starts.

But when I heard about Young taking a stand against Spotify — taking a pay cut because of vaccine misinformation — I thought of “This Note’s for You.”

Ain’t singin’ for Pepsi / Ain’t singin’ for Coke / I don’t sing for nobody / Makes me look like a joke.

This fight isn’t about money. This fight isn’t about streaming services. To drive that point home, Young posted to Instagram that fans could turn to Amazon or Apple Music.

This is about a polio survivor fed up with a former sitcom actor and stand-up comedian posing as an expert, as if having millions of listeners confers gravitas, or intelligence even. (The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s most popular podcast.)

Rogan’s relentless peddling of misinformation about vaccines became Young’s breaking point.

If you’re a Young fan, you know he was destined to be this guy — the first to walk the walk. Young, defiant to the point of recklessness in some eyes. So fired up, so ready for battle, he’d cut off his own music to drive his point home.

Then Joni Mitchell, fellow polio survivor and flower child, followed in solidarity. Nils Lofgren joined. And, as of this writing, Graham Nash and India Arie.

And maybe it ends there.

But just the fact that Joe Rogan had to do an Instagram video to promise “better research” is a kind of win.

Also the fact that Spotify had to address this at all. CEO Daniel Ek rushed out a Sunday afternoon statement, which didn’t mention Rogan but said Spotify will add a content advisory to any podcast that includes a COVID discussion.

And if it all does ends here, it’s so fitting, it’s almost beautiful.

Young has always given his whole heart to gain an inch, if anything at all. Protest songs dismissed — Southern man don’t need him around anyhow. A crowd who sings the chorus but doesn’t hear the words — Four dead in Ohio! — as we reach for another Bud.

Spotify will be fine. Rogan will go on spewing. Young will survive, too.

What we die-hards know and love about Young is this: He will keep fighting. He will keep writing protest songs that won’t get airplay. He will always be the guy pushing Pono against the iPod. He will always take up the battle-ax even for a futile battle. And if he must go down, he will go down blazing.

Are there any more real cowboys? I know of just one.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.