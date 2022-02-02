Concerts ‘available to everyone,’ thanks to David Mugar

It was with a heavy heart that I read the obituary for David Mugar (“Star of July 4th, he gave his all,” Page A1, Jan. 27), which was a beautiful tribute to a man who did so many great things for our city and our region. One of his quotes in particular stood out to me, as the former executive director of Boston Landmarks Orchestra: “I want to do things that will affect the people in New England especially, and I like to do things that are nonexclusionary, so that they’re available to everyone.”

He put his money where his mouth was on numerous occasions. Not only did he support such high-profile institutions as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Museum of Science, and our local universities and hospitals, but he also (quietly but generously, year after year) supported Boston Landmarks Orchestra and its mission of performing free orchestral concerts every July and August at the Hatch Shell. He believed passionately in keeping the tradition of free orchestral concerts alive for everyone in Boston.