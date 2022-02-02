For schools, it’s an all-ages crisis in mental health

We need a culture change (including adequate funding) for programs serving the youngest infants and toddlers, elementary through high school students, and students in higher education that honors the social-emotional and information needs of the adults who work in these systems. Without this, we risk losing far more than just scores on standardized testing.

As a mental health consultant and educator, I could not agree more with the message in “Mental health becomes a top campus concern” (Page A1, Jan. 31). I want to highlight a small part of Laura Krantz’s article, where she notes the need for support for the faculty in addition to students. Krantz cites a local faculty member who says “professors often feel overlooked . . . and morale is low.” This sentence applies to all educators and school staff in the current climate, regardless of how old the students in their care are.

Adding mental health supports to help students is a crucial step. Including faculty, staff, and school-based mental health providers themselves is critically important.

Without concrete information about how best to support challenging student realities and, more important, regular guidance and supervision in a safe space to develop approaches for doing the necessary work — including how that work is affecting teachers — we are adding immeasurably to the stress in schools at all levels.

As a teacher shared recently during a discussion with education professionals, “I feel completely alone in addressing their needs.”

We owe teachers, staff, and faculty the respect and support to keep on doing this critical work so that they are not trying to do it alone.

Amy Bamforth

Cambridge





Mental health literacy should be part of the curriculum

In the middle of a crisis, many people respond by trying any and all possible solutions, often overlooking the preventive steps that may have helped avoid the crisis in the first place.

There’s a missing piece to the discussions on solving the current mental health crisis among our teens and young adults, and that is the promotion of mental health literacy. This literacy is the foundational body of knowledge on mental health that teaches individuals how to understand and proactively manage their emotional health. Mental health literacy covers other topics, such as overcoming stigma and encouragement to seek help.

Because car accidents are among the leading causes of death among teens and young adults, we require extensive driver’s education before granting them a driver’s license. Suicide is another of the leading causes of death in this age group, and we need to take this risk more seriously too, by implementing mental health literacy training into every middle school and high school in the nation.

Knowledge is power, and broad-based, foundational knowledge of mental health can empower every student to face life’s inevitable challenges and to know how and when to seek help from professionals.

Abbie Rosenberg

Founder and executive director

Mental Health Collaborative

Hopkinton