With his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, Tom Brady has thrown his last pass, won his last game, and is moving on.

Legacy doesn’t begin to tell the story of his impact on the National Football League specifically and, really, American sports in totality. His work ethic, will to win, and resolve in the face of defeat are the stuff of legend.

Let all of us look to what Brady has accomplished as inspiration as we aspire to be better than we might be.