Alex Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering COVID protocols

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He’s tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759. “I’m sure he’s extremely disappointed,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s disappointed, first and foremost that he’s not in the game tonight, and that he’s not playing. “I’ve never seen a guy that does everything possible to get into a game and hates coming out of games and hates not being able to contribute and help his team win. For that, first and foremost, he’s probably upset. The All-Star Game, it’s a nice nod, but he’s certainly one of those big figures that goes to the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved this year, the nod and I’m sure that he’s upset with that, too.” Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson , who’ll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game. “I called him on the way here,” Wilson said. “And, it’s kind of like, ‘Thank you, I guess.’”

Serbia’s state prosecutors rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open. The prosecution office said in a statement that it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia. “The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid,” the statement said. Foreign media, including Der Spiegel and the BBC, have reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of the tests Serbian authorities administered to the top-ranked Djokovic ahead of his trip to Australia, suggesting possible irregularities in the way they were issued. Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open last month after an 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

GOLF

Spieth, Cantlay carry load of limited star power at Pebble Beach

Patrick Cantlay was 12 when his father first brought him to Pebble Beach, and it remains one of his favorite golf courses in the world. “Every time I’m here I feel lucky, and no different this week,” he said. Jordan Spieth feels the same way. He has never missed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. Cantlay and Spieth are looked upon to provide the limited star quality — at least among PGA Tour players, not so much the amateurs — with so many other big names taking exorbitant appearance money to play in Saudi Arabia. Pebble Beach is among the few PGA Tour events where the course is the biggest star. Even so, the lack of top-ranked players — four of the top 25, nine of the top 50 — is hard to ignore. The tournament lost another top-50 player when Will Zalatoris, the PGA Tour rookie of the year during a season that featured a runner-up finish at the Masters, had to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test. He was coming off a playoff loss last week at Torrey Pines. Missing is Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner at Pebble, and Phil Mickelson, a five-time winner, most recently three years ago. They are part of a Saudi International field that also includes Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed. The PGA Tour agreed to grant conflicting event releases provided they play Pebble Beach at least once over the next three years.

BASKETBALL

Las Vegas Aces re-sign 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency. “A’ja is a generational talent both on and off the court, and I’m excited to have her back in the fold with the Aces,” new Aces coach Becky Hammon said in a statement. “She has been the leader of this team, and an integral part of the Las Vegas community since the day she was drafted, and I know our fans are ecstatic to once again have her at the forefront of our pursuit of a WNBA Championship.” Wilson was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft after leading South Carolina to an NCAA championship the year before and has become one of the league’s best players in four seasons. Wilson won the 2020 MVP after averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots per game while leading the Aces to the WNBA Finals. The 6-foot-4 forward has earned two all-WNBA nods, three All-Star appearances, WNBA rookie of the year, and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

SOCCER

Manchester United’s Greenwood released on bail

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman. The 20-year-old forward, who had been in custody since being arrested on Sunday, has been “released on bail pending further investigation,” Greater Manchester Police said. United has said Greenwood “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”