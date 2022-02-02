Brady by the numbers

Tom Brady’s on-field success looms large in the annals of NFL history. And even though he’s officially retired from the league, the records he set will be nearly impossible to eclipse. His 710 total touchdown passes are 102 more than No. 2 Drew Brees. His 35 postseason wins are more than double No. 2 Joe Montana’s 16. Brady by himself has won more playoff games as a starting quarterback than 28 of the NFL’s 32 franchises. Below, view some of the Patriots great’s numbers and records, many of which could stand the test of time.



