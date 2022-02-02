Browns refute tanking claims by former coach Hue Jackson

Jackson, who is now coaching at Grambling, made several posts on Twitter inferring that he received bonus payments from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during his two-plus seasons with the team.

The Cleveland Browns say suggestions by former coach Hue Jackson and an associate that he was paid by the team to lose games are “completely fabricated.”

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” team spokesperson Peter Jean-Baptiste said in a statement. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Jackson was fired eight games into the 2018 season. He went 3-36-1 with Cleveland, losing all 16 games in 2017.

In offering support to former Miami coach Brian Flores — who filed a discrimination lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL and three teams on allegations of racial discrimination and unethical practices — Jackson made statements implying the Browns paid him to lose.

In response to a tweet suggesting Haslam wasn’t offering him $100,000 per loss — the amount Flores claims the Dolphins wanted to pay him — Jackson wrote that Haslam “was happy while we kept losing” and “Trust me it was a good number.”

Macdonald back ‘home’ again as Ravens defensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald is back “home” with the Baltimore Ravens.

Macdonald was hired as Baltimore’s new defensive coordinator after a year at Michigan. He replaces Don Martindale, who was fired after four seasons.

Macdonald started his career as an intern with the Ravens and spent seven years in Baltimore, serving most recently as the linebackers coach from 2018-20.

“It’s a dream come true to come back home,” Macdonald said. “This is home for me and my family. So when the opportunity did come about, it was one of the easier decisions we ever made. I understand the standard it takes to play like a Raven. This culture has helped mold me.”

At age 34, Macdonald is the youngest defensive coordinator in Ravens franchise history. He’ll lead a defense that has a proud history but struggled last year amid injuries that led to inconsistent play.

Macdonald was Michigan’s defensive coordinator last season on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh. He helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Under Macdonald’s guidance, the Wolverines had the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense that allowed 17.4 points per game, compared to 34.5 the prior year when they finished 95th.

Bears hire Colts’ Williams to be their defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus.

Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts’ safeties coach while Eberflus was their defensive coordinator. It was his second stint with Indianapolis after coaching defensive backs for 10 seasons from 2002 to 2011.

Williams was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. He has 30 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL.

Eberflus was hired last week for his first NFL head coaching job.

The Bears also added Dave Borgonzi and Chris Morgan to their staff. Borgonzi is going to coach the team’s linebackers, and Morgan is the new offensive line coach.

Williams replaces Sean Desai in Chicago and will call plays for a team transitioning to a 4-3 scheme that is drastically different from the 3-4 the Bears played over the past seven seasons. It reverts to a style they used for nine seasons under former coach Lovie Smith, who led the 2006 team to Chicago’s most recent Super Bowl appearance.