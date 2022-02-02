Celtics hang on to beat Hornets

Josh Richardson came off the bench and made six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Celtics. Marcus Smart added 22 points and six assists. LaMelo Ball had 38 points and nine assists to lead the Hornets.

But center Robert Williams helped save the Celtics before it was too late, swatting away P.J. Washington’s potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds left, helping Boston escape with a 113-107 win.

The Celtics have done a better job recently of avoiding the late-game collapses that have plagued them for parts of this season. On Wednesday night they led the Charlotte Hornets by 11 points with less than four minutes left before they started to come unglued.

The Celtics’ three-game winning streak ties their season high, and with upcoming games against the Pistons and Magic, there will be an excellent chance to extend it.

A 3-pointer by Terry Rozier pulled Charlotte within 103-98, and with 2:10 left Ball came up with a steal and was fouled by Jayson Tatum on the sideline. Tatum, who had been on the edge of getting a technical foul throughout the night, finally got one for complaining, and Ball’s three free throws pulled Charlotte within 103-101.

After a pair of Smart free throws pushed Boston ahead, 107-104, with 1:14 left, Rozier drilled another 3-pointer, this one from the top of the key, tying the score at 107.

Tatum was fouled on a drive with 35 seconds left and hit both free throws, and after a timeout Washington sized up Williams along the left arc before firing up a 3-pointer that was batted away. Smart added two free throws with 15.6 seconds left. After a timeout Ball air-balled a 3-pointer before Williams finished off the Hornets with a dunk.

Some observations from the game:

▪ Williams began the game with a follow slam, and that was the start of a very active opening quarter for him. He had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block in just nine minutes. Williams has become so good at almost playing possum as opponents drive to the hoop, believing they have time and space for a finish.

▪ The Hornets are an electric offensive team, but this game provided another reminder of how porous their defense can be. When the Celtics decided they wanted to get to the rim in the first half, they rarely faced real resistance. And if they decided to make a quick backdoor cut, such as Richardson did midway through the second quarter before Grant Williams found him, a layup or dunk was waiting. Boston had 17 assists on 22 first-half baskets and scored 26 points in the paint.

▪ Richardson provided a lift at the start of the second quarter by drilling three 3-pointers over the opening 90 seconds. He’s been a reliable outside shooter this season, and his strong first half was the highlight of a very good performance by the bench, which combined for 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Coach Ime Udoka once again stuck with an eight-man rotation in the opening half, with Richardson joined by Grant Williams and Dennis Schröder.

▪ It doesn’t happen often, but there are some nights when Jaylen Brown just doesn’t seem engaged in the game. In the first half on Wednesday he committed five turnovers in 18 minutes, including one careless inbounds pass from under Charlotte’s hoop that resulted in a steal and a foul. Boston had 13 turnovers before the break, and that was the primary reason it led by just 1 point despite its hot shooting.

▪ Smart dominated the second quarter at both ends of the floor. On offense, he had a pair of acrobatic finishes and scored 10 points, and on defense he stood strong and took a charge, and then smothered what appeared to be an easy Hornets fast break by hustling back and blocking Kelly Oubre’s layup attempt. After that play Smart appeared to encourage his teammates to follow his high-energy lead.

▪ The Celtics opened up a 70-60 lead early in the third quarter before the Hornets answered with a 10-0 run. That’s usually an insta-timeout for Udoka, but in this case he let his team play through it, and the Celtics responded by closing the quarter with an 18-8 run. It was encouraging for the Celtics that they didn’t need to lean on their two stars to maintain their lead. Tatum and Brown combined for 6 of Boston’s 34 points in the quarter.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.