Curling opens competition at Beijing Olympics

Curling is being held on four sheets of ice at the Ice Cube, which was converted from the Water Cube, the swimming and diving venue for the 2008 Summer Games. The venue can be transformed back to a swimming pool.

The clanking of granite stones slamming into each other and the shouting and sweeping of the curlers were more pronounced than normal in the mostly empty arena. There were only a few hundred spectators in the 3,759-capacity venue due to COVID-19 protocols.

Competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday night with four curling stones sliding down sheets of ice in the venue where Michael Phelps won a record eight swimming gold medals at the Summer Olympics 14 years ago.

Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger finished off a big night overall for the Americans by holding on to beat Olympic newcomer Australia, 6-5, when Tahli Gill’s final stone whizzed past an American rock in the house.

Host China beat Switzerland, 7-6, in an extra end, Britain beat Sweden, 9-5, and the Czech Republic beat Norway, 7-6.

Elana Meyers Taylor chosen to carry US flag

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was chosen Wednesday to be a flagbearer for the US Olympic team but will not be able to attend the Winter Games opening ceremony because she’s in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test.

Speed skater Brittany Bowe will take Meyers Taylor’s place in Friday’s ceremony, and will be joined by curler John Shuster.

“Being voted by my peers as the flag bearer is the biggest honor of my career,” Meyers Taylor said. “While I cannot carry the flag and walk in with the rest of Team USA, Brittany is very deserving of the opportunity to lead our delegation on my behalf.”

Bobsled doesn’t begin until Feb. 13, and USA Bobsled and Skeleton is hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete.

Shuster will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an Olympic opening ceremony.

That’s a big deal for a sport that’s becoming more popular in the United States thanks to Shuster’s Olympic exploits.

The defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian was elected by his fellow American athletes to lead the United States into the Bird’s Nest on Friday along with Bowe.





Limited torch relay underway

The Beijing Winter Olympic torch relay got underway in the host city with tight measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The relay has been limited to just three days, up to the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday. The route for some 1,200 scheduled torchbearers will be cordoned off from the public. The relay started at Beijing’s Olympic Forest Park near the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and runs through three areas — Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Much of the route — including the Great Wall, a World Heritage site — will be strictly limited to staff … … This year’s Olympics are likely the last where Russian athletes are not allowed to compete under their country’s name and without its flag and anthem. In Beijing, as at the Summer Games in Tokyo six months ago, they will officially represent ROC and gold medalists will hear an excerpt from a Tchaikovsky piano concerto while standing on the podium. Those World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions expire in December, two years after being imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport

… Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Wednesday without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. The Danish Olympic federation announced that forwards Matthias Asperup and Nick Olesen tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation. Former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker, veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen and two taxi squad players also missed practice after testing positive, though the team believed the results to be inaccurate and expected them back on the ice soon. “Fortunately, it looks like four of them were false positive, we are hoping,” longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen said. “I wouldn’t called it ‘scared,’ but you’re always worried about, ‘Is there going to be more?’”… Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò is at least the second IOC member who has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed in isolation at the Beijing Games. Malagò leads the organizing committee for the next Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.



