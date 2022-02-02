Don Brown and UMass football load up on speed in new coach’s first recruiting class

Brown said approximately half of the 24 student-athletes that have officially committed to the Minutemen are comprised of 2022 high school graduates; the other half coming via the transfer portal. Hired for his second stint as head coach as UMass coach on Nov. 22 following the dismissal of Walt Bell during a 1-11 campaign, he expects to close the recruiting period with 32 new additions to his program.

And in summing up his first recruiting class in his enthusiastic return to the University of Massachusetts football program, Brown keyed in on one word Wednesday afternoon on national signing day: speed.

Without hesitation, Brown said that the most important aspect of this class is an infusion of speed, headlined by a couple of local playmakers.

“We really worked hard in our home area of New England, and up and down the East Coast,” said Brown. “We really attracted guys that we feel are explosive, have foot speed, and can help make us a faster football team.”

Among those playmakers are Greg Desrosiers Jr., a 5-foot-11 wide receiver/running back from Lawrence, who was a track star at Central Catholic and played football at Belmont Hill. Desrosiers committed to Louisville in 2019, but has four years of eligibility remaining after completing a transfer to UMass on Jan. 17.

Brown and his staff also welcome in Cambridge native Ty Harding, a 5-8, 180-pound athlete who can play multiple positions. Harding, a senior at Buckingham Browne & Nichols, committed to UMass on Dec. 3 soon after Brown made an official visit to the Cambridge private school.

Chase Brewster, a 6-5, 195-pound quarterback from Hanover who prepped at Tilton, is already on campus after committing to UMass last July. Everett defensive end Jaylen Murphy committed to UMass in December along with Kofi Asare, a 6-5 defensive end from Worcester.

Additionally, 6-foot-4 offensive guard Ben Bohnenberger, of Mashpee, transferred to UMass from Colgate in January. He will join his former Mashpee teammate, defensive end Xavier Gonsalves, a redshirt sophomore, on the roster.

UMass scored a huge verbal commitment Monday from A.J. Vinatieri (Zionsville, Ind.), the son of former Patriots and Colts kicking great Adam Vinatieri and a highly-ranked prospect as both a punter and kicker.

The Minutemen also signed three-star defensive backs Donovan Turner (Long Beach, Calif.), Cornelius Wright (Miami, Fla.), and Jeremiah Gill (Hollywood, Fla.) among others.

“We’re really excited about the guys that we’ve brought in,” said Brown. “[They’re] really sharp, good students, and love the game of football. I think we’ve done a good job of identifying those type of guys, [and blending] them in with the guys we have on campus. It’s exciting times to be a Minuteman.”

The other local signees:

Football

Nick Ciaffoni, BB&N (Rutgers)

Thaddeus Foote, BB&N (Middlebury)

Johnny Garrett, BC High (Virginia Tech)

Pat Gill, BC High (Ithaca)

Trey Howe, Blackstone Valley (Assumption)

Brennan Malone, BC High (RIT)

Brady Madigan, Duxbury (New Hampshire)

Nick Mangano, Pingree (Bryant)

Jackson O’Connell, North Andover (Stonehill)

Declan Pflaumer, BB&N (Assumption)

Thomas Sheft, BB&N (Hamilton)

Baseball

Niko Brini, BC High (UConn)

Damian Brown, BC High (Johns Hopkins)

Josh Sunderland, BC High (Framingham State)

Lacrosse

Joe LaRosa, BC High (Lake Forest)

Tim Rogers, BC High (Ithaca)

Andrew Walsh, BC High (Catholic)

Rowing

Kiernan Dunn, BC High (MIT)

Henry Quackenbush (Cornell)