EMass girls’ basketball: North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley headlines Players of the Week

Ellery Campbell, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior logged a career-high 38 points and corralled 18 rebounds for the Vikings as they earned a 56-45 win against Cape Cod Tech Tuesday.

Jourdan Ferreira, New Mission — The junior guard amassed 40 points in a 62-32 Boston City League win over Charlestown on Thursday.

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The sophomore star averaged 31.3 points across three games, including 41 in a massive 60-55 Patriot League win against Whitman-Hanson on Tuesday.