GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated February 2, 2022, 27 minutes ago
North Quincy sophomore Orlagh Gormley (right) averaged 31.3 points in three games, including 41 against Whitman-Hanson Tuesday night.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Ellery Campbell, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior logged a career-high 38 points and corralled 18 rebounds for the Vikings as they earned a 56-45 win against Cape Cod Tech Tuesday.

Jourdan Ferreira, New Mission — The junior guard amassed 40 points in a 62-32 Boston City League win over Charlestown on Thursday.

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The sophomore star averaged 31.3 points across three games, including 41 in a massive 60-55 Patriot League win against Whitman-Hanson on Tuesday.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — Her 39-point outburst on Tuesday was enough to knock off previously-unbeaten Newburyport. The senior also scored 28 points last Wednesday in a 64-43 win against Beverly.

Ruth Norton, Latin Academy — The senior set a career-high with 28 points in a 64-20 win over East Boston on Friday, then followed it up with 25 in a 65-33 win against O’Bryant on Tuesday.

