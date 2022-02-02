EMass girls’ basketball: North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley headlines Players of the Week

Ellery Campbell, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior logged a career-high 38 points and corralled 18 rebounds for the Vikings as they earned a 56-45 win against Cape Cod Tech Tuesday.
Jourdan Ferreira, New Mission — The junior guard amassed 40 points in a 62-32 Boston City League win over Charlestown on Thursday.
Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The sophomore star averaged 31.3 points across three games, including 41 in a massive 60-55 Patriot League win against Whitman-Hanson on Tuesday.
Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — Her 39-point outburst on Tuesday was enough to knock off previously-unbeaten Newburyport. The senior also scored 28 points last Wednesday in a 64-43 win against Beverly.
Ruth Norton, Latin Academy — The senior set a career-high with 28 points in a 64-20 win over East Boston on Friday, then followed it up with 25 in a 65-33 win against O’Bryant on Tuesday.