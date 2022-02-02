How does the Bruins’ David Pastrnak plan to stay red-hot during the All-Star break? By flying south

The 25-year-old striker has been red-hot in the five weeks leading up to this weekend’s NHL All-Star break. Fittingly, he has made vacation plans to assure he will not cool off.

It was the second time this season that Pastrnak has delivered a pair on the advantage, and he now has 11, half of his total haul, in man-up situations.

David Pastrnak, often a ray of sunshine in the Bruins offense, has a team-high 22 goals after potting a pair on the power play in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Kraken.

“Not really doing anything different than I was earlier, or in the first half of the season,” said Pastrnak, now 14-7—21 across the 16 games since Jan. 1. “I think it was a little bit [lack of] puck luck earlier, it wasn’t going my way, and today was a great example—both shots got a little bit deflected and went in. I’m just getting a little bit lucky.”

Rolling back to the start of the 2019-20 season, the year he tied for the league goal-scoring title (48) with Alex Ovechkin, the little-bit-lucky Czech right winger has scored 90 goals, behind only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (117), Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Washington’s Ovechkin (101).

Advertisement

As he left TD Garden Tuesday night for vacation, parked second behind Brad Marchand for the club’s scoring lead, Pastrnak planned even brighter days in his immediate future.

“Definitely going to get some sun, some vitamin D, freshen up, heal up the body,” he said. “Going down to Florida, I hear Key West is nice. Will be nice to get some vitamin D.”

A little bit of All-Star viewing also will be on the menu for Vitamin David.

“I usually don’t watch the skills,” he said, referring to the Friday night skills competition during All-Star weekend. “But sometimes I turn on the 3-on-3 on on Saturday. I love watching the overtime—I think it’s a great rule in the regular season and those are always fun to watch.”

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.