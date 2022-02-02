Methuen wrestling’s Bill James reaches 400-win milestone

Paul, Kevin, and John Sughrue each wrestled for James and now coach beside him. The three assistants have been involved in around 300 of the head coach’s wins at Methuen, and James attributes a lot of the program’s success to them.

James sits at 519 wins overall after stops at Ipswich, Bishop Guertin (N.H.), and Hamilton-Wenham. After working as an assistant for Methuen in the late 1990′s, he accepted a position as head coach in 2001. James took the Rangers to an undefeated season that ended in a Division 1 state title, and has won seven Merrimack Valley Conference championships over 21 years.

Methuen wrestling coach Bill James has dedicated his career to bringing titles to wrestling programs throughout New England. On Wednesday, in the midst of a 18-2-1 season, James won his 400th career match with the Rangers.

After graduating 11 starters in 2021, James expected this to be a rebuilding season. That has not been the case, and the coach is glad he was able to reach the 400-win milestone with this group.

“The kids have really done a great job,” James said. “They’re one of the most dedicated teams I’ve ever had, and they have a great personality. They work hard, have fun at it, and it’s been really a pleasure to coach.”

In other action Wednesday:

Melrose 37, Wakefield 33 — Heavyweight Dan Lamonica beat Eric Pimental in the night’s final match as the host Red Raiders (10-3, 5-0 ML) beat Wakefield to win the Middlesex League title.

St. John’s Prep 62, Catholic Memorial 6 — The Eagles (31-0, 5-0 Catholic Conference) pinned down their 24th straight conference title and extended their winning streak to 106 against CC foes. Braedon Goes (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Victor Mejias (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Zach Richardson (182), Marc Pineiro (195), and Jack Blizard (220) recorded wins.

Tewksbury 39, North Andover 36 — The Redmen clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship with the win.

Boys’ basketball

Apponequet 68, Dartmouth 67 — Jackson Gagnier (16 points, 5 assists), Logan Miller (13 points, 10 rebounds), and Will Levrault (9 points, 10 rebounds) paced the Lakers (5-8) to the nonleague win.

Bishop Fenwick 86, Bishop Stang 56 — Jason Romans (25 points, 8 steals), Che Hanks (19 points, 6 assists), Mike Yentin (18 points), and Nick Bowers (13 points, 5 steals) paced Fenwick (7-5) to the Catholic Central win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 55, Mansfield 54 — Dylan Rodriguez (10 points) delivered the winning basket and Luke Barry and John McClaren had 15 points apiece for the Trojans (7-5) in the nonleague win.

Fenway 54, Boston United 23 — Senior Tajhae Sharpe (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) led the Panthers (6-1) to a Boston City League win over the Lions.

Norwell 75, Cohasset 73 — Matt Leaver converted a put-back at the buzzer in the second overtime to lift the host Clippers (7-5) to the South Shore League win.

Rising Tide Charter 47, Sturgis East 39 — Cam Morrison and C.J. Brenton had 12 points apiece for the Herons (6-4) in the Cape & Islands win.

Snowden 91, South Boston 53 — Senior Omari Brooks led the Cougars (5-1) with 26 points, and junior Ruben Garcia scored 21 while pulling down 16 rebounds and blocking 4 shots during the City League win. Senior Isaiah Robinson added 16 for the hosts, and Damien Brown scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds on his birthday.

Southeastern 52, Canton 48 — Senior Jimmy Trumbull (14 points) and sophomore Tristen Ortega (12 points) lifted the Hawks (7-3) to a non-league victory over the Bulldogs.

St. Sebastian’s 89, BB&N 41 — Zion Simmons led the Arrows (14-2) to the Independent School League win with 10 points, 7 assists and 5 steals.

Girls’ basketball

Diman 48, Blue Hills 41 — Hannah Martin (19 points) and Avery Rounds (11) led the Bengals (7-4) to the Mayflower win.

Dracut 70, Lawrence 40 — Junior Ashlee Talbot (21 points) and junior Emma Felker (16 points) led the No. 15 Middies (14-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory over the Lancers.

East Bridgewater 48, Martha’s Vineyard 15 — Junior Sophie Bradbury put up 14 points, and junior Phoebe Katilus 12 plus 14 rebounds, to power the Vikings (12-1, 7-1) to the non-league victory.

Milton Academy 53, Middlesex 46 — Lilly Stoller (16 points) and Sydnee Hyacinthe (14 points) led Milton Academy (5-9) to an ISL win.

New Mission 71, Brighton 10 — Jourdan Ferreira racked up 33 points for the Titans (4-4) in the City League win.

North Quincy 66, Plymouth South 51 — Sophomore captains Orlagh Gormley and Ava Bryan dropped 19 points apiece for the No. 7 Raiders (13-0) in the Patriot League win.

Old Rochester 54, Falmouth 36 — Maddie Wright tossed in 19 points for the Bullodogs (11-1) in the nonleague win.

Worcester Academy 55, Marianapolis 43 — Cameron Rust (19 points), Alexandra Eldredge (14), Oluchi Okananwa (11), and Lola Lesmond (11) were the key contributors as the Hilltoppers (10-5) won in overtime.

