Norwell stays hot, motivated in securing fifth straight South Shore title

Casagrande, a self-described “curmudgeon,” used to tell his defense to stick to their own zone. Once he saw the skill of his defensemen, and the efforts of his forward line getting back, he changed his stance. That shift has resulted in a surge of goals from the back line that helped keep opponents constantly on their toes.

To do so, 14-year coach Jim Casagrande has stepped out of his comfort zone, helping the Clippers (12-1) jump out to a 6-0 league record.

The Norwell boys’ hockey team captured its fifth straight South Shore League title Wednesday evening with a 7-1 win over Middleborough at The Bog in Kingston.

Advertisement

“It’s a little departure from me, but that’s the strength of our team to be so offensive and even on defense,” Casagrande said. “We’ve got to play to our strengths, and that’s what we do.”

The defense is anchored by freshman goalie Quinn Devin, who has allowed just 4 goals in the team’s past 5 games, and senior captains Griffin Vetrano, Jack Coyle, and Max Miellano, who set the tone and garnered praise from Casagrande for their leadership ability.

Norwell’s lone loss came in a rivalry game against Hanover, a 6-2 setback that still stands in the Clippers’ minds and motivated the nine wins since.

The Clippers will play the home stretch of their schedule with the pressure of playing up to their league championship, but, paired with the motivation from that early-season loss, Casagrande is focused on team-first hockey.

“You’ve got to stay patient, you’ve got to stay with the game, you can’t get frustrated,” he said. “And it’s just that repeat message.”

In other boys’ hockey action Wednesday:

Catholic Memorial 3, Xaverian 2 — Tyler Hamilton (2 goals) tallied the overtime winner as the No. 5 Knights (11-2-1) knocked off the top-ranked Hawks (12-2-1) at Warrior Ice Arena. Joey Borelli also scored, and Dom Walecka made 27 saves for the win.

Advertisement

Belmont 3, Winchester 2 — Shay Donahue scored twice and Cam Fici added the other to spark the No. 9 Marauders (15-1-1) to the Middlesex Liberty victory at O’Brien Arena in Woburn.

Braintree 3, Milton 2 — After Josh Donovan scored his first varsity goal to tie it with two minutes left in regulation, Deni Tabaku won it in overtime as the No. 8 Wamps erased a two-goal deficit for the Bay State Herget win at Zapustas Arena in Randolph. Nolan Leonard had the other goal for Braintree (9-3-1).

Cambridge 4, Essex Tech 3 — Fionn McGowan made 30 saves and Zeno Menotti scored the deciding goal in the third period as the Falcons (7-4-4) grabbed the nonleague win at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Hull/Cohasset 4, Rockland 0 — Luke Cosentino posted his second shutout in as many games for the Skippers (6-6-1), who got a pair of goals from Sam McDonnell in a South Shore League victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

Concord-Carlisle 7, Acton-Boxborough 4 — Noah Thorpe scored four goals to propel the Patriots (6-6) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 matchup at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough. Derek Labadini, Carter O’Brien, and Aidan Dowd also scored for C-C.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, ORR/Fairhaven 1 — Aidan Powers’s two goals were the difference for the Dolphins (6-6) in a nonleague game at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Duxbury 9, Plymouth North 0 — Sam Marazec made 31 saves for his first career shutout for the Dragons (9-4-2), who were led offensively by Cormac Weiler’s first career hat trick, as well as two goals and an assist from Brady Glass in the Patriot League road win at Armstrong Arena.

Advertisement

East/West Bridgewater 1, Abington 0 — Brayden Bates made 18 saves and Christian Bates scored the goal for E/WB (6-7-1) in the South Shore League road victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

Framingham 7, Brookline 3 — Davin Nichols (two goals), PJ Farese (goal, two assists), and Jack Kurzman (goal, assist) led the way for the Flyers (5-7-1) in the Bay State Carey home win at Loring Arena.

Haverhill 6, Matignon 2 — Jax Mulligan (two goals) and John Bishop (goal, two assists) were the offensive sparks for the Hillies (5-8), who got 23 saves from Cal Pruett in a nonleague home win at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Masconomet 5, Marblehead 4 — Senior defenseman Tommy Sacco scored twice and junior Michael Bevilacqua added three helpers for Masco (11-2) in a Northeastern Conference North Division win at O’Keefe Athletic Center.

Medway 2, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 0 — Evan Monaghan made 24 saves for the Mustangs (14-2) in a Tri-Valley League shutout at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin.

Nantucket 8, Monomoy/Mashpee 5 — Jack Billings and Cole Evens had two goals and an assist each to lead the Whalers (5-5-2) in a Cape & Islands Lighthouse win at home.

Nauset 2, Barnstable 1 — Cooper McIntire scored the winner in overtime to lift the Warriors (9-4) to the Cape & Islands win.

Advertisement

Needham 6, Weymouth 4 — Sean Reilly scored twice for the Rockets (4-9), and Alex Giancola and Tommy Peabody netted their first career goals to help spark a Bay State Herget road win at Connell Memorial Rink.

North Andover 3, Newton South 2 — Andrew Perry netted the overtime winner, with Brady Tremblay and David Carroll assisting, to lift the Knights (4-7-1) to the MVC/DCL win at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Norwell 7, Middleborough 0 — Nolan Petrucelli and Austin Shea scored twice apiece and the Clippers (12-1) clinched the South Shore League championship, blanking Middleborough at The Bog in Kingston.

Quincy 2, Pembroke 1 — Junior Will Martin (goal, assist) led the Presidents (8-4-2) to a Patriot League victory over the Titans at Quincy Youth Arena.

Saugus 4, Somerville 1 — Dante Mauro (2 goals, assist) led the Sachems (5-7-1) to a non-league win over the Highlanders at Kasabuski Rink.

Scituate 6, Plymouth South 2 — Dan Brown and Jim Sullivan scored a pair of goals apiece to spark the Sailors (11-4) to a road Patriot League victory at Armstrong Arena.

Silver Lake 5, North Quincy 0 — Senior captain Mark Kelleher scored a pair of goals and the Lakers (12-3) picked up their fifth consecutive win with a Patriot League shutout at Quincy Youth Arena. Kelleher also assisted on the game’s opening goal by senior alternate captain/right wing Brett Evans, the duo taking advantage of a turnover to work a 2-on-0 on the doorstep with 2:10 left in the first period. Then just 23 seconds later Kelleher made it 2-0, after getting behind the North Quincy defense and burying a feed from junior defenseman/alternate captain Aidan Dunphy. Sophomore left wing Pat Murphy made it 3-0 in the second period, then freshman defenseman Daqvid Solari and Kelleher added goals in the third. Senior Peter Bond made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Advertisement

Southeastern/B-P 6, Upper Cape 0 — Six players scored for the Hawks (9-3), led by Dalton Ghelfi with a goal and two assists, in the Mayflower Athletic victory at Raynham IcePlex.

St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Nick Brandard scored the winner, with Johnny Tighe and Aiden Holland assisting, at 11:12 of the third period for the No. 2 Eagles (12-2) in the Catholic Conference win at the Essex Sports Center. Payton Palladino had 21 saves. Liam Tenney was stellar for SJS (3-11) with 39 saves.

St. Mary’s 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — The Spartans (6-6-3) got all three of their goals in the third period — two from Daniel Domeniconi and the other from Jake Desmarais — to rally for the Catholic Central road win at Ed Burns Arena.

Triton 2, Amesbury/Whittier 2 — Goals from Luke Sullivan and Tyler Egan gave the Vikings (4-9-1) the Cape Ann League tie with Amesbury at Graf Rink in Newburyport.

Walpole 5, Natick 3 — Two goals by senior captain Declan Hunter powered the Timberwolves (7-4-1) to a Bay State Conference win at Rodman Arena.

Watertown 4, Melrose 1 — James Erickson, Dante Venezia, Colin Campbell, and Daniel Tattrie had the goals as the Raiders (6-8-1) beat the Red Raiders.

Jim Clark reported from Quincy. Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.