‘This is bigger than coaching’: Fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores explains why he filed lawsuit against NFL

“There was some back and forth ... and I asked him, ‘Are you talking to the right Brian?’” Flores recalled, and then learned from the Patriots coach that Belichick thought was texting with Daboll, a former New England assistant, who ultimately was hired as the Giants head coach.

In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Flores said Belichick texted him and congratulated him on getting the Giants head coaching job, even though he had not yet interviewed with the team, but Brian Daboll, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, had.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores experienced “humiliation, anger” during the “sham” job interview with the New York Giants, a job that Patriots coach Bill Belichick had mistakenly disclosed was not going to be his.

Even with the knowledge provided by Belichick that the head coaching position would never be his, Flores said he went met with the Giants top managers for the already scheduled interview. One reason he went forward, he said, was the “audacity of hope,” which is the title of former President Barack Obama’s second best-selling book.

“To know I was going to go on a sham interview, I was hurt,” Flores, also a former Patriots assistant coach, said. He felt “humiliation. Anger. I worked so hard to be where I am to becoming a head coach ... But I have a belief that there is good in people, I do.”

The details of the text messages were first revealed in a lawsuit filed against the NFL and three of its teams in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, alleging racial discrimination against coaches of color and claiming Flores’s former employer asked him to throw games.

Flores, who is still on the running for coaching positions with two NFL teams, acknowledged that his lawsuit could torpedo not only those opportunities, but could forever end his NFL coaching career after 18 years.

“I understand the risks. I love coaching. And I am gifted as a coach. I know that,” he said. “But this is bigger than coaching, this is much bigger than coaching.”

Flores said he knows coaches and managers of color who are better qualified and more skilled than some of the white coaches and managers who currently hold top jobs.

“I absolutely still want to coach in this league,” he said. “But I am not the only story here.”

Flores also repeated a major accusation from his lawsuit: He said Dolphins owner Stephen Rossoffered him $100,000 for each game he lost in order to improve the team’s position for the forthcoming draft, a request he viewed as an attack on the integrity of the sport.

Flores first noted that he grew up in a Bronx housing development and that he love of the game and his skill as a coach “changed my life. To attack the integrity of the game, and that’s what I felt was happening, I wouldn’t stand for it,’' he said. “I think it hurt my standing within the organization, and ultimately, was the reason I was let go.”

Flores was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons in Miami. He finished his final two seasons with a winning record, but failed to make the playoffs.

Flores’ lawsuit includes screenshots of text messages between him and Belichick about the Giants job.

“Did you hear something I didn’t hear?” Flores asked.

Belichick wrote he had heard from both the Bills and the Giants that Flores was “their guy.”

“Hope it works out if you want it to!” Belichick texted.

Flores thanked Belichick and said he certainly wanted the job, before checking to make sure Belichick was talking to the right person. After a two-hour gap, Belichick answered.

“Sorry – I [expletive] this up,” Belichick texted. “I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB”

